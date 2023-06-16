The kids aren’t all right. Blame the adults.

With American history — especially its long shadows of racism — and LGBTQ+ lives relentlessly targeted for conservative and legislative vilification, it’s inevitable that children are mimicking the ugly rhetoric and actions they’re witnessing from the so-called adults around them.

At a recent event marking Pride Month at Marshall Simonds Middle School in Burlington, a Boston suburb, some students destroyed rainbow banners and signs, menaced students and staff members participating in the celebration, and chanted “U.S.A. are my pronouns,” according to a letter sent to parents by school administrators.

You don’t have to listen too closely to hear distinct echoes of adults vandalizing Pride displays and intimidating employees in Target stores. At the same school a few days later, racist and antisemitic graffiti was found scrawled on a bathroom wall.

In South Carolina, a high school lesson in preparation for students to read “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Nehisi Coates’s acclaimed book about American racism written as a letter to his son, was interrupted after a teacher showed two short videos — “The Unequal Opportunity Race” and “Systemic Racism Explained.” According to The State, a South Carolina newspaper, several students complained. Writing to a school board member, one teenager said that “watching these videos made me feel uncomfortable” and “ashamed to be Caucasian.” The videos, the student claimed, “portrayed an inaccurate description of life from past centuries that [the teacher] is trying to resurface. I don’t feel as though it is right because these videos showed antiquated history.”

Pride flags vandalized at Stonewall National Monument in New York. Credit: Councilman Erik Bottcher via Twitter. Renée Graham

Another student wrote, “I was incredibly uncomfortable throughout both videos, and was in shock that [the teacher] would do something illegal like that.” That child added, “I am pretty sure a teacher talking about systemic racism is illegal in South Carolina.”

Do kids just casually use the term “Caucasian” now? Or by using that word and saying that discussions about racism make them feel “uncomfortable” are they just parroting the overheated and ill-informed conversations permeating their communities and schools? The answer seems obvious. Meanwhile Coates’s award-winning book — which had been taught without any reprisals in the same school during the previous academic year — has been removed from the course.

Last month, South Carolina’s Republican-led Senate passed a motion that bars state money from being allocated to teach certain ideas related to race, including “an individual, by virtue of his race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive”; “bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex”; or that “an individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his race or sex.”

We know kids spend a lot of time on social media and that so many corners of the web are easy-to-find cesspools of hate. But they don’t need to be on TikTok or Instagram to absorb the free-flowing racist and queerphobic hostility that now passes for public discourse and policy. They are channeling what they see from adults in their neighborhoods, at school board meetings, in state legislatures, and probably in their own homes. Kids are being indoctrinated by the very people who falsely claim to despise indoctrination, and that has profound ramifications for this nation’s increasingly cloudy future. And just as Donald Trump’s venom toward marginalized groups weaponized his name into a racist taunt in schools during his presidency, children are finding alarming ways to manifest the racist and anti-LGBTQ+ contempt they are observing and consuming everyday.

As James Baldwin once said, “Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.”

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.