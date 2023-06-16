Boston College agrees to five-year extension with baseball coach Mike Gambino

Mike Gambino is sticking around the Heights.

Boston College and its head baseball coach agreed to a five-year contract extension, the school announced, following a 37-20 season that matched the program’s best single-season record and ended with BC’s second trip to the NCAAs since 1967.

The 1999 BC graduate took the job in the summer of 2010, and this year the Eagles returned to the postseason for the first time since 2016 after recording their best ACC season since joining the league. BC was ranked for 12 consecutive weeks and peaked at a program-best No. 9 in the polls.