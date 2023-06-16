Bentley names Saj Thakkar head football coach

“I couldn’t be more excited to be the next head football coach at Bentley,” Thakkar said in a statement. “Bentley is truly a special place with special people. My family and I look forward to continuing to build relationships at Bentley and around Waltham.”

Saj Thakkar, who joined the Falcons staff earlier this spring as offensive coordinator, was named head coach Friday, the university announced. Thakkar had been serving as interim head coach since April after Alvin Reynolds stepped down.

Bentley has a new — but familiar — face taking over its football program.

Thakkar, 32, spent five seasons (2018-22) as running backs coach at Harvard after three years (2015-17) on the staff at SUNY Maritime. He also coached running backs and special teams at his alma mater, Fitchburg State, in 2013-14.

At SUNY Maritime, Thakkar spent two years as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. During the 2017 season, his offense averaged 37 points per game, with 10 offensive players earning All-ECAC honors.

“I’m excited that Coach Thakkar will be the leader of our football program,” Bentley athletic director Vaughn Williams said. “He has succeeded as an assistant coach at both the Division 1 and 3 levels, and has done has an excellent job overseeing our program as the interim head coach.”

