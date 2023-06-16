Facial injury to Tanner Houck puts damper on Red Sox’ offensive fireworks against Yankees

A celebratory night was silenced in the fifth inning when Red Sox starter Tanner Houck was struck on the right cheek by a line drive and collapsed on the mound.

Justin Turner homered twice and drove in six runs as the Sox thumped their old rivals, 15-5, before a sellout crowd of 37,086, the largest of the season.

The Red Sox scored seven runs over three games against the Yankees last weekend in New York. They topped that by the third inning at Fenway Park on Friday night and didn’t let up.

He was able to walk back to the clubhouse and was diagnosed with a bruise according to the team.

The Sox (34-34) have won consecutive games for the first time since June 1-3. They are 3-1 against the Yankees this season.

Masataka Yoshida, 1 for 16 in his previous five games, was 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Sox.

The Sox were 10 for 18 with runners in scoring position.

The 15 runs were a season best for the Red Sox, as were their 17 hits. It was the most runs they had scored against the Yankees since a 19-4 victory at Fenway on July 25, 2019.

In a testament to the efficacy of the pitch timer, a game with 20 runs and 27 hits was played in two hours and 53 minutes.

Domingo Germán held the Sox to one run over six innings at Yankee Stadium last Saturday in a game the Yankees won, 3-1.

This time he allowed seven runs and didn’t get an out in the third inning.

With the Sox trailing, 1-0, in the first inning, Turner doubled to left field and Rafael Devers drew a walk. Yoshida had a two-run double off the wall with two outs.

After Alex Verdugo doubled with two outs in the second inning, Turner hit his first home run, sending a hanging curveball into the Monster seats.

Germán (4-4) allowed a run on three hits to open the third inning and was replaced by Matt Krook, a 28-year-old lefthander making his major league debut.

He was able to get two outs before Pablo Reyes singled in a run. Verdugo kept the inning going with a single and Turner hammered a sinker 429 feet to left center. The ball came back to Earth near the base of the flagpole for Turner’s sixth career grand slam.

Houck rolled into the fifth inning having allowed one run on three hits. His fourth pitch of the frame was lined up the middle by Kyle Higashioka and struck Houck on his right cheek, drawing blood.

Houck fell to his knees as the ball ricocheted to third base. Houck was able to walk off the field holding a towel on his cheek after being attended to by athletic trainers Masai Takahashi and Anthony Cerundolo.

Rookie Joe Jacques, who played for Manhattan College in the Bronx, replaced Houck and pitched two innings, allowing three runs.

Anthony Rizzo had a two-run double in the sixth inning.









