Greenfield softball runs it back, wins repeat Division 5 state title

AMHERST –– Greenfield softball coach John Hickey wanted his team to enjoy the moment. To kick off the third inning, Hickey instructed his team to see the zone, swing at strikes, and stay relaxed.
An eight-run third inning propelled top-seeded Greenfield to a 10-2 victory against rival No. 3 Turners Falls in the Division 5 championship at Sortino Field. With the win, the Green Wave (20-5) secured back-to-back championships, the only two in program history.
Junior Ainslee Flynn kicked off the scoring, belting a bases-clearing, three-run triple in the third inning.
“I don’t want to say it’s unbelievable, but it’s quite an accomplishment, for sure,” said Hickey. “It says a lot about every one of those kids right there. It’s a great group, a special group. I’m lucky to be their coach.”
