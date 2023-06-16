Patriots cornerback Jack Jones arrested at Logan Airport with guns in carry-on luggage

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested Friday at Logan Airport after two firearms were found in Jones’s carry-on luggage.
The 25-year-old Jones was charged with two counts of the following five offenses: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, according to a state police report obtained by the Globe.
Jones will be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court. His bail was set at $50,000.
“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today,” a Patriots spokesman said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”
Jones, drafted in the fourth round in 2022, participated in New England’s mandatory minicamp earlier this week. He seemed primed for a larger role this year, after his rookie season ended with a knee injury and two-game suspension.
“He’s still working his way back in there,” coach Bill Belichick said earlier this month. “It’s good to see him out there. We’ll see how that goes.”
