Patriots cornerback Jack Jones arrested at Logan Airport with guns in carry-on luggage

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested Friday at Logan Airport after two firearms were found in Jones’s carry-on luggage.

The 25-year-old Jones was charged with two counts of the following five offenses: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, according to a state police report obtained by the Globe.

Jones will be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court. His bail was set at $50,000.