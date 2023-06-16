Owen McHugh helps Milton run it back to repeat Division 2 baseball title

With the top-seeded Wildcats clinging to a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning, King Philip had runners on first and third with one out when McHugh reared back and blew a full-count fastball by a swinging bat for strike three. The offering, however, put McHugh at 115 pitches — the cap per MIAA rules — so he handed the ball off to Tommy Mitchell, who provided the final out of the frenetic inning with a tag out at the plate.

WORCESTER — It was fitting that Owen McHugh, Milton’s composed and resilient ace, recorded the biggest out Friday on the final pitch of his high school career.

Advertisement

About 15 minutes later, Mitchell fired a fastball on the outside corner, threw his hat and glove in the air, and was dogpiled by his teammates on the mound as Milton repeated as Division 2 state champions with a 6-2 victory over No. 3 King Philip at Polar Park in a rematch of last year’s final.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Back to back champs,” said Milton coach Brendan Morrissey. “I couldn’t be more proud of the kids. It’s just an awesome accomplishment.”

McHugh wasn’t as unhittable as his last start: a three-hit, 11-strikeout shutout of Plymouth North in the quarterfinals, but the senior righthander bounced back from a shaky first inning (three hits, one run) to fire 5 ⅔ innings of two-run ball with 11 strikeouts to earn the win.

Milton starting pitcher Owen McHugh struck out 11 batters in a 6-2 victory over King Philip to wrap up his stellar high school career. "“He’s an awesome kid, a tremendous competitor, and a back-to-back state champ,” said Milton coach Brendan Morrissey. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“That’s how it’s supposed to end for Owen McHugh,” said Morrissey. “He’s an awesome kid, a tremendous competitor, and a back-to-back state champ.”

With McHugh’s splendid performance, he and sophomore left hander Scott Longo combined to cover 31 of 35 possible innings in the state tournament, allowing four runs and six walks with 53 strikeouts.

“We just pounded the strike zone and let our fielders do the work,” said McHugh. “I learned a lot from Charlie Walker and Brian Foley before me. Scott came in from Catholic Memorial and he was just phenomenal. We had no fear.”

Advertisement

Looking for runs to support its pitchers, Milton (22-3) received an offensive spark from No. 9 hitter Harry Hinckle, who led off the third with a double to the left-center gap.

McHugh followed with a bloop single before Jimmy Fallon and Longo drew walks, tying it 1-1. Then, Jack Finnegan chopped an RBI groundout to short, but the throw to first went down the right field line and another run scored for a 3-1 lead.

Relief pitcher Tommy Mitchell got the last out of the game, but, perhaps, his biggest was the play at the plate he made on King Philip’s Rudy Gately for an inning-ending out in the sixth. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Milton added another run in the fourth and two in the sixth, right after Mitchell covered the plate on a passed ball and tagged the runner out to escape the first and third threat.

He then preserved the win for McHugh with a perfect seventh inning, delivering the state title back to Milton.

“McHugh’s an awesome pitcher and Mitchell coming in was tough,” said KP coach Jeff Plympton, whose team finished 17-8. “We couldn’t get the hit we needed.”

Added Morrissey, “I can’t believe we’re really here. But we are.”