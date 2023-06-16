Patience is tested by rain postponement of Division 4 softball final between Joseph Case and Hampshire

Twenty-two minutes later, MIAA officials and umpires called the Division 4 softball championship between top-seeded Joseph Case and No. 2 Hampshire. The game is tentatively scheduled to resume Monday evening at a venue in the Worcester area.

In the bottom of the second inning, the downpour began at Sortino Field on the UMass campus.

AMHERST –– As Joseph Case senior pitcher Hailey Berube gripped the ball in the circle for the first time Friday night, a light drizzle started falling from the overcast sky above.

Coaches and administrators from both schools were not pleased, but there was really no other option. Even if the rain let up, and the field treated with a drying agent, there are no lights at Sortino.

Heavy rain is expected Saturday, and tournament director Lou Macedo said Sunday was not an option because the Division 1 (Central Catholic-Taunton), Division 2 (Burlington-Tewksbury), and Division 3 games (Middleborough-Norton) are already scheduled in Amherst.

The scoreless game will pick up with no outs and a 1-1 count to Berube with a runner on second base. Case sophomore Skye Dupre walked to lead off the frame and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Berube surrendered a hit and a walk in two innings, as junior shortstop Lily Picard successfully fielded three grounders. Senior Lexi Yost singled and senior Olivia Silva walked, but Raiders senior pitcher Jocelyn Mettey escaped the first inning unscathed.

Case (23-1) advanced to the final with a 4-3 win over Archbishop Williams while Hampshire Regional (20-4) topped Clinton, 3-1.





