The pitch clock cost Rafael Devers his moments of zen, but he’s not blaming his batting average on it

The Red Sox third baseman had a routine of closing his eyes for a few seconds before every pitch and taking a deep, cleansing breath. He seemed in almost a meditative state.

But we have been robbed of the entertaining pre-pitch antics from Rafael Devers .

The pitch timer has served its purpose, dramatically improving the pace of games. With few exceptions, it has been a welcome development for players, coaches, and fans.

But with hitters having only eight seconds to get set in the box and be attentive to the pitcher, Devers abandoned the practice.

“I had to change,” he said Friday before the Red Sox hosted the Yankees. “I didn’t have time.”

Devers came into Friday’s game hitting .247, a steep drop from .295 last season. But he had 16 homers and a major-league leading 56 RBIs.

Devers started taking deep breaths at the suggestion of former teammate J.D. Martinez in 2019. It clearly worked for him as he finished 12th in the Most Valuable Player voting that season and became an All-Star for the first time in 2021.

Devers now tries to set his focus when he’s on deck and arrives at the plate ready to hit.

“It’s a change, but it hasn’t bothered me,” he said. “Everybody has to do it with the clock.”

As for his batting average, Devers has been somewhat victimized by a .250 batting average on balls in play, a drop from .329 last season and well off the league average of .297.

Devers hit .286 with a .999 OPS in his previous nine games prior to Friday.

“I’m feeling good,” he said before taking an exaggerated deep breath and heading to the clubhouse after taking early batting practice.

Yoshida returns from break

After a much-needed day off, Masataka Yoshida returned to the Sox' lineup. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Masataka Yoshida was back in left field after being off on Wednesday. He also was out of the lineup on Monday, but did pinch hit.

With Yoshida hitting .225 with a .595 OPS this month, the Sox thought an extended break would help.

“That was the goal,” manager Alex Cora said. “This was a good time to re-set him and hopefully he feels better, he feels refreshed, and we go from here.”

Cora and some of the Sox coaches connected with the coaches of the Orix Buffaloes, Yoshida’s former Japanese team, earlier this season to learn more about their new left fielder.

They were told that when Yoshida is worn down, he hits ground balls to the pull side. Sure enough, in his previous two starts he struck out twice and had four ground outs to the right side.

The schedule has played a role, too. All of the teams in Japan play in the same time zone and the trips are shorter. There’s also a scheduled day off every week.

Cora said he would “probably” try to mix in more days off for Yoshida in the weeks ahead.

Yoshida had a two hits and three RBIs in his first two at-bats.

Rodriguez improving

Reliever Joely Rodriguez has managed just five appearances between two injured list stints this season. Brandon Sloter/Associated Press

Lefthander Joely Rodriguez, who has been on the injured list twice this season and has appeared in only five games, threw to hitters on the field before the game.

“He looked good,” Cora said. “Action on the pitches looked good. He feels a lot better.”

Rodriguez has been out since June 1 with shoulder inflammation. The Sox will decide in a day or two if he is ready for a minor league game.

Yu Chang would be playing regularly at shortstop if healthy. But his left hand remains sore after having surgery to remove a broken hamate bone in April.

“I don’t want to say slower than we thought because he had surgery,” Cora said of Chang’s recovery. “It’s a matter of how much he can handle and there are certain swings he feels uncomfortable with. We have to make sure he’s OK.”

John Schreiber, out since May 16 with a shoulder strain, is playing catch out to 90 feet and feels good. Once his arm strength is built up, he will pitch off a mound.

Schreiber has a 2.20 ERA over 82 appearances the last two seasons.

Lefthander Richard Bleier, conversely, is still not ready to throw. He has been out since May 22 with a sore shoulder.

All the attention, and the TV coverage, is usually pointed at the Red Sox and Yankees when they face off. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Red Sox playing the Yankees will always be meaningful. But do the games still merit being on national television as often as they are?

The teams played on Fox (Saturday) and ESPN (Sunday) last week in New York and are scheduled for the same this weekend at Fenway Park.

“I think it’s too much sometimes,” Cora said. “Back-to-back Sunday night games? With all due respect to ESPN, come on. There’s other teams out there and people want to watch them.

“For how good the ratings are going to be on Father’s Day, Red Sox-Yankees on back-to-back weekends? You’re probably going to do something else with your family because you saw it last weekend.”

Once this series is over, the teams won’t meet again until Aug. 18 in New York. With the new schedule, division rivals play four times instead of six.

“It’s weird. It is,” Cora said. “It’s a lot different.

Weather woes?

The teams are scheduled to play the second game of the series at 7:15 p.m. Saturday but heavy rain is in the forecast . . .The pre-game ceremonies included the Sox recognizing families who lost loved ones to gun violence. Christian Heyne, vice president of policy and programs for the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, threw out the first pitch.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.