Pitcher Matt Dermody, who posted a homophobic tweet in 2021, is released by the Red Sox

He was designated for assignment the day after the start and was assigned to Triple A Worcester after clearing waivers. Prior to his start in Cleveland, MassLive reported that Dermody had posted (and subsequently deleted) a homophobic tweet in 2021.

The Red Sox have released pitcher Matt Dermody, according to a league source. The lefthander made one appearance for the Sox, allowing three runs in four innings in a loss to the Guardians last week.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said last week that the organization did not discover the tweet until spring training after signing Dermody to a minor league deal in January. But they decided not to release him after being satisfied in a face-to-face conversation that Dermody had come to understand that his message was harmful and counter to the organization’s mission of inclusiveness.

Earlier this week, Bloom revealed that the Red Sox became aware of additional offensive social media activity by Dermody. He declined to say whether Dermody would have been signed or called up had the team been aware of that activity.

