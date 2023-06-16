Rookie pitcher Andrew Abbott off to record start, helps Reds squeak past Astros

There was one out in the seventh when Stephenson connected on his fifth homer of the season off J.P. France (2-2) to put the Reds up 1-0.

Abbott (3-0) allowed four hits in six innings to become the first MLB pitcher since 1893, when the mound was moved to its current distance, to open his career with three consecutive scoreless starts of at least five innings.

Rookie Andrew Abbott had another scoreless outing and Tyler Stephenson homered among his two hits to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Astros, 2-1, at Houston on Friday night.

Will Benson walked before scoring on a two-out double by Kevin Newman. The double banged off the wall in left field and skidded away from left fielder Mauricio Dubón, allowing Benson to slide in safely just ahead of the tag.

José Abreu doubled off Alexis Diaz to start Houston’s ninth and moved to second on a fly by Yainer Diaz. The Astros got on the scoreboard when Abreu scored on a grounder by Jeremy Peña.

The 24-year-old Abbott pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut on June 5 and followed that with 5⅔ innings without allowing a run in his last start Saturday.

Abbott, who walked two and struck out two, also set a franchise record for most scoreless innings to start a career with 17⅔ to pass Wayne Simpson, who threw 15 in 1970.

Megill, Mets top Cardinals

Tylor Megill won for the first time in almost a month, slumping Daniel Vogelbach homered to snap an 0-for-12 skid in his return to the lineup, and the Mets beat the skidding Cardinals, 6-1, at New York on Friday night in a series opener between two of baseball’s most disappointing teams.

Brett Baty hit a two-run double off Miles Mikolas in a three-run first inning, and Tommy Pham added a pair of two-out RBI singles against his former team as the fourth-place Mets (33-36) won their second straight after losing nine of 10.

Willson Contreras homered for the Cardinals (27-43), who have dropped six in a row and 13 of 16. After winning the NL Central last season, St. Louis has the worst record in the National League and is off to its worst start in 45 years.

Cubs hammer Orioles

Christopher Morel homered and drove in three runs, and the Cubs beat the Baltimore Orioles, 10-3, in Chicago for their fourth straight win.

Dansby Swanson and Miguel Amaya also connected for Chicago, which broke open a close game with six runs in the sixth inning. Nico Hoerner had two hits and two RBIs, and Kyle Hendricks (2-2) pitched five effective innings for his second straight victory.

Chicago (32-37) has won six of seven, and the four-game win streak matches its season high.

Baltimore (43-26) had won six of seven. But Cole Irvin (1-3) was pulled in the fifth, and the bullpen faltered in the opener of a five-game trip.

Mike Baumann issued consecutive walks beginning the sixth, and runners advanced on Cionel Pérez’s balk ahead of pinch-hitter Ian Happ’s two-run single. Morel made it 8-2 with a two-run double off Reed Garrett with two outs, and Seiya Suzuki added an RBI single.

D’Arnaud, Braves blast Rockies

Travis d’Arnaud hit two massive homers and the Braves won for the 11th time in 13 games, beating the Rockies, 8-1, in Atlanta.

D’Arnaud hit a 474-foot, two-run shot in the first inning for the 100th homer of his career to stake Jared Shuster to a 3-0 lead. He added another two-run homer in the third off Dinelson Lamet, this one a 433-foot drive that put the Braves up 5-0.

Eddie Rosario also hit a two-run homer for the Braves to make it 7-0 in the fourth.

Shuster (4-2) went 5⅔ innings, giving up five hits with three walks while surrendering one run.

Demoted Manoah making strides

Alek Manoah, the struggling All-Star righthander demoted this month by the Blue Jays, has made some strides in two simulated games since being sent to the team’s complex in Florida.

The sim game Thursday was the second for Manoah since the 25-year-old pitcher was demoted from the majors June 6 after going 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA in 13 starts. Manager John Schneider expects him to throw at least one more sim game before getting into a game for one of the team’s minor league’s affiliates.

After going 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA while making his big league debut with 20 starts in 2021, the 6-foot-6-inch Manoah went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts last year.

In his last start for Toronto, Manoah didn’t make it out of the first against Houston on June 5. He was booed by the home fans while allowing six runs and seven hits and getting one out on 38 pitches.

Guardians’ McKenzie scratched from start

Guardians righthander Triston McKenzie was scratched from his start against the Diamondbacks because of right elbow discomfort. Righthander Touki Toussaint got the start in Phoenix after his contract was selected from Triple A Columbus. McKenzie’s elbow issue is the latest injury for a pitcher who missed the first two months with a shoulder strain. The hard-throwing McKenzie went 11-11 with a 2.96 ERA in 30 starts last season … Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring. The move was retroactive to Tuesday, so Muncy will be eligible to come off the IL in time for the Dodgers’ series against Houston at home starting June 23.