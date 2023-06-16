fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX

Tanner Houck leaves Red Sox game under his own power after taking line drive to the face

By Staff ReportUpdated June 16, 2023, 7 minutes ago
Tanner Houck was cruising through four innings before his outing ended suddenly in the top of the fifth.Brian Fluharty/Getty

In the midst of an offensive explosion, the mood at Fenway Park took a somber turn when Tanner Houck took a comebacker off his face in the top of the fifth inning in Friday’s series opener.

With Boston leading, 13-1, Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka sent a 89-m.p.h. line drive back up the box. It ricocheted off the right side of the righthander’s face and toward third base. After dropping to his knees, a bloodied Houck quickly covered his face in a towel and kept it there as he walked off the field under his own power.

Joe Jacques was brought in to relieve Houck, who threw four innings, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out two. He was one inning away from being in position to pick up his fourth win of the season.

