Tanner Houck leaves Red Sox game under his own power after taking line drive to the face

In the midst of an offensive explosion, the mood at Fenway Park took a somber turn when Tanner Houck took a comebacker off his face in the top of the fifth inning in Friday’s series opener.

With Boston leading, 13-1, Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka sent a 89-m.p.h. line drive back up the box. It ricocheted off the right side of the righthander’s face and toward third base. After dropping to his knees, a bloodied Houck quickly covered his face in a towel and kept it there as he walked off the field under his own power.