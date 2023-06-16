Red cards, scuffles, and a homophobic chant mars US men’s soccer victory over Mexico

Christian Pulisic was the ringleader of the 3-0 rout at Allegiant Stadium, scoring twice and performing with a swagger and sizzle that was contagious through the team. Substitute Ricardo Pepi's late goal sent the pro-Mexican crowd streaming to the exits.

PARADISE, Nev. - The United States-Mexico men’s soccer rivalry descended into its usual madness Thursday. But amid four red cards and multiple scuffles, reckless tackles, prizewinning theatrics, a badly torn jersey, and the reprise of a homophobic chant by many fans, the Americans put on a golden performance to continue their series dominance and advance to the Concacaf Nations League final.

Advertisement

The reigning tournament champions rolled to their biggest series victory in 23 years and stretched their unbeaten run against El Tri to 4-0-2. On Sunday, they'll face Canada, which defeated Panama, 2-0.

On Sunday, the United States will be without starters Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest, who were red-carded during the ill-tempered match. Two Mexican players were also sent off.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

"All year round I'm never part of games like this [in the English Premier League], and I come here and it was a mess," Pulisic said. "I was disappointed in the end. I really wish some of our guys kept their heads a little bit better. It just turned into something that wasn't this beautiful game that we love."

McKennie was tossed in the 71st minute for his involvement in a scuffle in which his jersey was nearly torn from his body. A red-card challenge by Mexico’s César Montes on US forward Folarin Balogun had precipitated the fracas.

Another incident occurred in the 85th minute, resulting in the ejection of Dest and Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga. Eight of the nine yellow cards came in the second half and each team committed 17 fouls overall.

In his U.S. debut, Balogun got his first taste of the bitter rivalry, played before an announced sellout of 65,000.

Advertisement

"The boys told me it was going to be an intense game," he said with a grin. "That was a bit of an understatement. The atmosphere was crazy. ... For me, it was definitely something different."

Then there was the fan behavior. On several occasions, as US goalkeeper Matt Turner was taking a goal kick, Mexican supporters in unison shouted a word in Spanish that has marred games for years.

After several warnings over the public-address system, referee Ivan Barton stopped the match briefly. Following another episode, he ended the game with several minutes of stoppage time remaining.

"You could tell it's coming," Turner said of the chant. "It goes against everything we stand for on our side. We've been very open and vocal about the strength of our team being our diversity, the strength of our nation being its diversity. Maybe the play sort of set [it] off in the stands, but it has no place in the game."

Concacaf said it "strongly condemns the discriminatory chanting by some fans" and that several were ejected for engaging in "unacceptable behavior."

The region's governing body also said it was "in the process of urgently establishing further details and reports from security and match officials and will make a further statement in short order."

When things were more peaceful, the U.S. team showed off its confidence and chemistry. Several players excelled. Pulisic was electric.

“When you see him step on the field and put in that level of performance and set the standard for our group, you can only have a ton of respect for him,” US interim coach B.J. Callaghan said. “That’s the type of performance he expects out of himself and that’s the type of performance we have come to expect from him.”