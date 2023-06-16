Watch: The activism of Boston’s Black athletes, the Bradley Beal debate, and Red Sox-Yankees on Boston Globe Today

On Friday’s installment of Boston Globe Today, reporters Julian Benbow and Nicole Yang joined host Chris Gasper to discuss the hottest topics in the Boston sports scene.
Benbow goes deep on the activism of Boston’s Black athletes ahead of Juneteenth. Benbow, Yang, and Gasper debate if the Celtics should sign Bradley Beal and if the Patriots should sign DeAndre Hopkins. And Gasper gives his take on how the Red Sox should approach this weekend’s series against the Yankees at Fenway Park.
Watch the full episode in the video player above, or check out individual segments from today’s sports show as well as previous features from the show on the Boston Globe Today web page.
Advertisement
Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.