Duxbury officer indicted for allegedly falsifying report, intimidating witness

A Duxbury police officer was indicted Friday for allegedly falsifying a police report and intimidating a witness during an investigation, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Steven J. Amado, 51, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth county grand jury on one count each of misleading a police officer, intimidation of a police officer, and filing a false crime report, the statement said.
He’s a 24-year veteran of the force and has been placed on administrative leave. An arraignment date has yet to be set.
The indictment alleges that Amado intentionally misidentified the operator of a motor vehicle while investigating a May 6 traffic incident that resulted in property damage, , the statement said.
Amado is also accused of misleading the police department and intimidating another officer who was involved in the investigation, the statement said.
Amado could not be reached for comment Friday night.
Duxbury police launched an investigation after being notified about the incident and referred the case to the district attorney’s office, the statement said.
