Duxbury officer indicted for allegedly falsifying report, intimidating witness

A Duxbury police officer was indicted Friday for allegedly falsifying a police report and intimidating a witness during an investigation, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Steven J. Amado, 51, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth county grand jury on one count each of misleading a police officer, intimidation of a police officer, and filing a false crime report, the statement said.

He’s a 24-year veteran of the force and has been placed on administrative leave. An arraignment date has yet to be set.