Five injured in 5-vehicle crash on Sagamore Bridge, police say

Five vehicles crashed on the Sagamore Bridge on Cape Cod late Saturday afternoon, injuring several and temporarily shut down the bridge, authorities said.
Five people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
The nature of their injuries was not disclosed. Their conditions were not known Saturday night.
Video broadcast on WCVB-TV in Boston showed a head-on crash involving a large SUV and a smaller, white sedan, along with damage to another sedan.
Bourne police announced the crash on Twitter at around 5:30 p.m., and urged drivers to seek alternate routes. A town ambulance was on the scene, according to WCVB.
The bridge’s temporary closing caused traffic to back up three miles in each direction, Procopio said.
One lane was later opened in each direction. All lanes were reopened by around 6:15 p.m., Bourne police said tweeted.
Four vehicles were towed from the scene, State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
