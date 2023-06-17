Middlesex DA postpones DNA collection day over weather, ACLU ‘questions and concerns’

The use of forensic investigative genetic genealogy helps investigators identify victims and suspects by comparing their DNA profiles to records kept in genealogy databases.

The event, which was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Newton City Hall, would have been the first voluntary public collection of DNA in Massachusetts to help law enforcement identify human remains or solve crimes.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has postponed a “DNA Drive Day” Saturday in Newton due in part to “questions and concerns” raised by the local branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, she said in a statement.

In a statement posted on the district attorney office’s website, Ryan wrote that feedback her office received from the American Civil Liberties Union contributed to the decision to postpone the DNA collection event.

“When we began to publicize this event, we were greeted by both excitement and interest, as well as valid questions,” the statement said. “We have already engaged with a local chapter of the ACLU around their questions and concerns, convening discussions between DA Ryan, our experts and representatives from the ACLU and agreeing to incorporate their input.

“We believe that the community will best be served by further conversation,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for Ryan did not immediately respond to questions Saturday morning regarding the decision to postpone the event.

The event in Newton would have allowed participants to take a free FamilyTreeDNA test. Their DNA data would be uploaded to FamilyTree DNA and GEDmatch, which are both genetic genealogy databases used to help investigations, according to Ryan’s office.

Ryan wrote that her office’s cold case unit recently solved a sexual assault case using forensic investigative genetic genealogy, and “continues to use it to move investigations forward.”

She said her staff recognized “that we will inevitably encounter novel legal, ethical and privacy questions” regarding the use of forensic investigative genetic genealogy.

Her office remains “committed to being transparent and thorough” when it comes to informing the public about the privacy expectations of people who voluntarily donate their DNA to a genetic genealogy database, the statement said.

Ryan thanked “the ACLU for sharing its good faith questions and concerns and we look forward to continuing to learn from each other and from other important stakeholders.”

Shelley Murphy of the Globe staff contributed to this report.













John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.