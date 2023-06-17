South Boston man sought for Sharon mother’s murder, police say

Stephen Wells, 20, of South Boston, is wanted on a warrant for murder and firearms charges issued out of the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court, the statement said.

Boston police are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for the murder of a woman in Dorchester in February, the department said Saturday in a statement.

He is wanted for the Feb. 18 death of Diva Ayuso, 32, of Sharon, who was fatally shot near 15 Fermoy Heights in Dorchester, police said.

Ayuso’s uncle told the Globe that she was visiting a cousin when she was shot multiple times. She was the mother of a 12-year-old son and was employed by the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Wells is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, police said. He was last seen in the area of South Boston and may be carrying a firearm, the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

