High school track and field

Bishop Stang’s Jacob Cookinham makes the best of his last throw, winning the shot put at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals

By Matty Wasserman Globe Correspondent,Updated June 17, 2023, 1 hour ago
Bishop Stang senior Jacob Cookinham won a national championship in the shot put with a throw of 66 feet 11.5 inches.Courtesy

Despite winning four consecutive MIAA state shot put titles and ranking among the nation’s top throwers for years, Bishop Stang senior Jacob Cookinham had repeatedly fallen just short at national meets — highlighted by his third-place finish at New Balance Indoor Nationals (63 feet 6¼ inches) this past March, despite entering as the heavy favorite.

At Saturday’s Adidas Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, N.C., Cookinham finally broke through.

After fouling on his fourth and fifth attempts, Cookinham launched a 66-foot-11½-inch throw on his final attempt to claim the national title. The winning throw is the Kansas-bound Cookinham’s season-best distance, and the nation’s third-best throw during the outdoor season.

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.

