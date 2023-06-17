Jack Jones’s tweet criticizing Ja Morant over gun issues resurfaces following arrest at Logan Airport

“ @JaMorant dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money,” Jones wrote. “Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it..”

The Patriots cornerback tweeted his frustration at Ja Morant in May after the Grizzlies superstar was seen on video playing around with a gun for the second time in three months.

Not long after news broke that Jack Jones was arrested for trying to take two guns on a plane with him at Logan Airport, an old tweet of his resurfaced in which he criticized a star athlete for doing something similar.

Coincidentally, Morant received a 25-game suspension from the NBA for his second gun incident hours before news of Jones’s arrest broke on Friday. It’s the second suspension Morant has received from the NBA after flashing a gun on video, receiving an eight-game punishment from the league back in March.

Now, Jones might be the one facing discipline from his bosses, whether it be the Patriots or the NFL. For instance, former Chiefs edge rusher Frank Clark received a two-game suspension in 2022 due to being arrested for illegal possession of a firearm twice in 2021.

As for the legal discipline he’ll face, Jones was charged with two counts each of five separate offenses: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Jones was booked at the State Police-Logan Airport Barracks and his bail was set at $50,000. He’ll be arraigned at East Boston District Court on Tuesday.

Late Friday evening, the Patriots released a statement on the arrest of their 25-year-old cornerback.

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today,” the team wrote in the statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”

Jones had a legal issue prior to the Patriots selecting him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Three weeks after he was dismissed by USC due to academic issues, Jones was arrested at a Panda Express in Santa Paula, Calif., for commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. After the two charges were reduced to misdemeanors, Jones served 45 days of house arrest as part of a plea agreement.

Jones has also been suspended twice due to discipline issues dating back to college. When he was with Arizona State, Jones received a suspension during the 2020 season for fighting in practice.

The Patriots also suspended Jones during his rookie season for an undisclosed reason. While he was out with a knee injury late in the season, Jones was placed on the team’s suspended list for the final two games of the season. Jones’s agent, Jamal Tooson, said in January that there was a “miscommunication regarding Jack’s rehab process” that led up to the team’s decision to suspend Jones.