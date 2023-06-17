Justin Steele sharp in return as Cubs clip Orioles for fifth straight win

After collecting 38 runs and 51 hits in the first four games of the win streak, Chicago managed just four hits against Kyle Gibson (8-4) and two relievers. But Mike Tauchman delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the fifth, and the Cubs held on.

Steele allowed five hits, struck out four, and walked one in his first start since May 31. The lefthander had been sidelined by a strained forearm.

Justin Steele pitched five innings of two-run ball in his return from the injured list, and the Cubs topped the Orioles, 3-2, at Wrigley Field on Saturday for their season-high fifth straight win.

After Steele (7-2) departed, Julian Merryweather got three outs and Mark Leiter Jr. worked two innings. Adbert Alzolay then closed it out for his fourth save.

Baltimore put runners on first and second with one out in the seventh, but Anthony Santander struck out looking and Gunnar Henderson bounced to second.

Adley Rutschman hit a two-run homer for Baltimore, and Austin Hays had two of the team’s seven hits. Gibson struck out seven and walked two in six innings.

Dueling three-hitters

Minnesota’s bullpen teamed up for a three-hitter, Alex Kirilloff delivered an RBI single in a breakthrough fifth inning against Detroit starter Joey Wentz, and the Twins beat the Tigers, 2-0.

José De León started with two perfect innings for the Twins, who opted for an all-reliever game to give their rotation a break during a stretch of 16 games without a day off.

Brent Headrick (1-0) claimed his first major league victory with 2⅓ innings. Jhoan Duran, the sixth pitcher to appear, earned his ninth save in 10 attempts with a crisp ninth aided by a double-play grounder by pinch-hitter Eric Haase.

The Twins had only three hits themselves, thanks to Wentz (1-7). The lefthander had a career-high nine strikeouts over six innings to match his season-long turn, enjoying some fine defense behind him.

First baseman Spencer Torkleson leaned over the wall to catch a foul pop against the protective netting down the line in the fourth inning. Second baseman Nick Maton ended the third with a leaping catch of Michael Taylor’s line drive.

Freese declines Cardinals’ Hall

Despite his historic run in the 2011 playoffs, former Cardinals third baseman David Freese has declined the team’s invitation to join its Hall of Fame.

Freese, who played for the Cardinals for five of his 11 major league seasons, said in a statement: “This is something that I have given an extreme amount of thought to, humbly, even before the voting process began. I am aware of the impact I had helping the team bring great memories to the city I grew up in, including the 11th championship.”

Freese was named National League Championship Series MVP and World Series MVP, driving in an MLB-record 21 runs. With the Cardinals one pitch away from elimination in Game 6 of the World Series, he tripled, then later homered to force a Game 7.

“I look at who I was during my tenure, and that weighs heavily on me,” said Freese, who was the the top vote-getter for induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in online balloting by fans. “The Cardinals and the entire city have always had my back in every way. I’m forever grateful to be part of such an amazing organization and fan base then, now and in the future.”

Sheehan’s scintillating debut

Emmet Sheehan of the Dodgers pitched six innings of no-hit ball in his major league debut against the Giants on Friday night, but Brandon Crawford singled in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, and the Giants rallied to win, 7-5.

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol gave up a leadoff single to Thairo Estrada in the seventh.

Sheehan walked two and struck out three. The 23-year-old righthander threw 51 of 89 pitches for strikes, with his fastball averaging 95.6 miles per hour.

Sheehan got his first strikeout in the second, when Mike Yastrzemski went down swinging on a 95.5 m.p.h. sinker.

Sheehan allowed his first baserunner when Michael Conforto walked leading off the second.

Sheehan, in his third season with the Dodgers organization, was called up from Double A.

Segura hits the IL

The Marlins placed infielder Jean Segura on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain and called up prospect Jacob Amaya from Triple A Jacksonville. Amaya is the team’s ninth-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Segura, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .190 with a homer, 11 RBIs, and 16 runs in 60 games. Amaya, 24, was acquired from the Dodgers in January for shortstop Miguel Rojas. He was hitting .278 with 9 homers, 10 doubles, 35 RBIs and 33 runs scored in 58 games for Jacksonville . . . The Cubs placed infielder Patrick Wisdom on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain. Wisdom, who leads the Cubs with 14 homers this season, has been dealing with the issue for about two weeks . . . Brewers pitcher Wade Miley and designated hitter/outfielder Jesse Winker were reinstated from the injured list before a 5-0 win over the Pirates in Milwaukee. Miley earned a win with five scoreless innings after missing a month with a lat strain. Winker, who hadn’t played since May 27 because of a cervical strain, was batting second as the DH.