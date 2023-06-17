Rainout washes away a chance for scuffling Red Sox slugger Adam Duvall to get on track

Duvall broke his left wrist trying to make a diving catch in center field against Detroit on April 9. He played seven games with Triple A Worcester on a rehabilitation assignment before rejoining the Red Sox on June 9.

The center fielder is 3 for 22 with 10 strikeouts over seven games since being activated off the injured list and hasn’t driven in a run. A day off doesn’t help him change that.

The Yankees-Red Sox game at Fenway Park was rained out on Saturday, just what Adam Duvall didn’t need.

“It felt almost like an offseason being out that long,” Duvall said. “It feels like spring training now. It always takes me a while to get my timing and get the contact point right. Then I go.

“But it’s a different situation now being in the season. These at-bats are all important and I’m not where I need to be yet.”

That Duvall was 15 of 33 with 10 extra-base hits and 14 RBIs over eight games before he was injured only made it worse. He felt almost invincible at the plate then had his arm wrapped in a cast a day later.

It’s nothing new. Duvall played only 86 games for the Atlanta Braves last season because of surgery on his left wrist to repair a torn tendon sheath.

That also came on a defensive play when he ran into a wall at Truist Park chasing a foul ball off the bat of Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Duvall missed the final 10½ weeks of the season and the postseason.

The fracture was on a different spot than the tendon issue. But the previous injury was a complicating factor.

“We had to make sure I had fully healed,” Duvall said. “It’s frustrating to have that happen again.”

Duvall became a free agent after the season and signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Red Sox that included a $500,000 bonus for reaching 350 plate appearances and $500,000 each for 400, 450, and 500.

Duvall would have earned an additional $1 million for getting to 550 plate appearances. In all he could have added $3 million with a healthy full season.

To this point, Duvall has only 62 plate appearances. So that broken wrist hurt his bank account, too.

“The only thing I can do is keep playing and keep seeing pitches,” Duvall said. “It’ll sync up and one day it’ll go boom.”

When that happens for Duvall, home runs come in bunches.

The Sox, who are heavy with lefthanded hitters, need Duvall’s righthanded power to balance their lineup, something he did almost perfectly the first week of the season.

Sox manager Alex Cora has been patient with Duvall, trusting that he’ll heat up once he gets enough at-bats. Meanwhile, the 35-35 Sox need a team-wide hot streak to make something of the season.

That’s another issue that will have a direct impact on Duvall.

He is 34, signed to a one-year contract and has 27 games of playoff experience that include helping the Braves win the 2021 World Series. If the Sox are out of contention in July, Duvall is a prime candidate to be traded.

After last season’s convoluted — and ultimately unsuccessful — buy and sell strategy that chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom tried at the trade deadline, the Sox are likely to trade away veterans this season if they remain in last place.

Duvall gets it. The Sox are his fifth team over 10 seasons in the majors and he’s already been traded three times at the deadline. He went from the Giants to the Reds in 2015; from the Reds to the Braves in 2018, and from the Marlins to the Braves in 2021.

“I like it here,” Duvall said. “I feel like with the players we have we can make a run. There’s a lot of talent. I want to be part of that.”

For now, he needs at-bats, not rainouts.

