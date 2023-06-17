Game 71: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

Clarke Schmidt opposed Bello last weekend and will do so again Saturday; he threw 5 ⅓ innings of one-run ball, but came away with a no-decision in the loss.

Brayan Bello has always thrown well against New York — he’ll have the ball Saturday looking to recreate his start in the Bronx last weekend, when he allowed two runs in seven innings in a Sox win.

After thumping the Yankees in Friday’s season opener, the Red Sox can climb back over .500 with another win on Saturday evening.

Lineups

YANKEES (39-31): TBA

Pitching: RHP Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70 ERA)

RED SOX (35-35): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA)

Time: 7:15 p.m.

TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7

Yankees vs. Bello: Jake Bauers 0-3, Oswaldo Cabrera 2-8, Willie Calhoun 0-3, Josh Donaldson 1-5, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0-2, DJ LeMahieu 1-3, Billy McKinney 1-3, Anthony Rizzo 0-5, Giancarlo Stanton 0-3, Gleyber Torres 3-8, Jose Trevino 2-8

Red Sox vs. Schmidt: Christian Arroyo 0-1, Triston Casas 1-4, Rafael Devers 0-5, Jarren Duran 2-3, Kiké Hernández 1-5, Reese McGuire 1-3, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Pablo Reyes 0-2, Justin Turner 1-2, Alex Verdugo 1-3, Masataka Yoshida 0-2

Stat of the day: The Red Sox scored a season-high 15 runs in Friday’s win over the Yankees.

Notes: Bello has a 2.80 ERA over his last eight starts. He allowed two runs in the second inning and then retired 16 of the last 19 batters he faced over seven innings last week against New York. Two of the 24-year-old’s last four starts have spanned seven frames, while he has gone for six innings in three of four ... Red Sox starters have a 3.51 ERA in their last 27 games, allowing two or fewer earned runs in 20 of them ... The Yankees have lost six of their last 10 games while without Aaron Judge, who is sidelined with a toe injury ... Schmidt has a 2.33 ERA over his last five starts, all of which have lasted at least five innings. He did not reach that mark to qualify for a win in any of his first four starts of the season ... Tanner Houck suffered a facial contusion and needed stitches after taking a line drive to the face in Friday’s game.

