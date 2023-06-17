Revolution cash in on possession in second half, handle Orlando City at Gillette

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution’s designated players found themselves in synch Saturday for one of the few times this season, in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City SC before a crowd of 21,492 at Gillette Stadium.
Carles Gil helped set up two goals and capped the scoring as the Revolution (9-3-6, 33 pts.), who play host to Toronto FC next Saturday, took control in the second half.
Emmanuel Boateng and Gustavo Bou also scored for the Revolution, who equaled a team record nine-game home unbeaten streak (6-0-3) to start the season.
Boateng finished from the top of the penalty arc in the 51st minute, his second goal of the season. The sequence started as Andrew Farrell moved into the attack on the right wing. Bou was set up by Gil, his cross from the right punched out by Mason Stajduhar directly to Boateng.
Boateng’s goal caused Orlando (7-5-5, 26 pts.) to pull out of its defending setup, and the Revolution capitalized as Bou converted for the third time this season. With Orlando right back Michael Halliday advanced, the Revolution attacked on his side. Gil laid off to Noel Buck, who found Bou on the right. Bou took two touches past Rafael Santos, then finished left-footed into the left side of the net.
Substitute Duncan McGuire cut the deficit with an 80th-minute header off a Halliday cross, his fifth goal of the season. Gil upped the edge back to two, joined by the Revolution’s other DPs — Bou and Giacomo Vrioni — in a three-on-two counterattack in the 85th minute.