Revolution cash in on possession in second half, handle Orlando City at Gillette

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution’s designated players found themselves in synch Saturday for one of the few times this season, in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City SC before a crowd of 21,492 at Gillette Stadium.

Carles Gil helped set up two goals and capped the scoring as the Revolution (9-3-6, 33 pts.), who play host to Toronto FC next Saturday, took control in the second half.

Emmanuel Boateng and Gustavo Bou also scored for the Revolution, who equaled a team record nine-game home unbeaten streak (6-0-3) to start the season.