Smaller crowds have turned this US Open into a quiet major

The North course is magnificent, even if it doesn’t look to be a traditional US Open. With a blazing sun in the forecast for the weekend, the players likely will get what they’ve been expecting since they arrived — firm, fast, and demanding.

Bringing the second-oldest championship in golf to Los Angeles Country Club — so exclusive that some Angelenos don’t know it’s there — was always going to come with a cost. It’s a small footprint in the rotation of US Open courses, meaning a small crowd compared with the likes of Oakmont or Pinehurst No. 2.

Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick discovered as much when he made his first hole-in-one as a professional Friday at the par-3 15th hole.

“I wish it would have been louder,” Fitzpatrick said. “I wish it was a few more people. But, yeah, I’m surprised there’s not been as many people out as I thought this week.”

It could be like going to a game at Dodger Stadium, which has a reputation of fans not arriving until the third inning. The weekend might be a better gauge.

Then again, the USGA allotted only 22,000 tickets, the majority of those going to corporates and club members. The estimate on public sales was around 8,000 of that stash.

That’s the trade-off of going small, with few regrets from the USGA if it means a quality course, such as The Country Club last year in Brookline.

“We think about US Opens over a five-year period,” said Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA. “If you only thought about the US Open every year — like how much revenue you make, what’s the biggest bank — we probably wouldn’t go to smaller footprints. All those we control how many folks get on because the experience would be pretty tough.”

Whan said the USGA determined 22,000 would be the right fit — in hindsight, he said, it could have gone up to 25,000. That might be the case when the US Open returns to LACC in 2039.

The numbers, however, aren’t really the issue for this US Open. That’s not what has kept the volume turned down, and it’s especially noticeable at the end. It’s tight behind and around the 18th. The small grandstand directly behind the 18th green is for special ticket holders. There’s a tiny deck above that for those even more special.

And there’s no room on either side. To the right of the 18th green is the ninth green — they are separated by 22 yards, with the 10th tee in the middle. To the left is the putting green, part of which serves as the first tee and the early portion of the fairway.

What the public gets is a small grandstand with 189 seats to the left of the ninth green. That’s part of a complex that does have 972 seats in a grandstand to the right of the 18th green, more removed than at most courses.

The USGA is contemplating a plan to allow spectators to line the 18th fairway well back of the green — think of a British Open, or the Tour Championship when Tiger Woods won in 2018. That can only happen if officials are assured there won’t be a playoff.

It’s not just the area behind and around the 18th. The barranca running through LACC, and a few of the bridges over it, create pinch points that keep the gallery some hundreds of yards from the green.

The route from the eighth green to the ninth tee boxes goes next to the 16th green, and in front of the tee box at the 17th. The crowd has to go around.

There’s that other fact of the massive hospitality structure down the right side of the first fairway, with two smaller marquees. With more tickets sold to the corporate side than the public, it’s convenient to stay in the boxes for much of the day to watch on TV.

It all leads to a quiet US Open compared with others, the trade-off for being at a gem like LACC on the edge of Beverly Hills.

Tom Kim ties lowest 9-hole score

Tom Kim’s last big plunge into the major-championship spotlight was a muddy mess.

This one — crisp and clean for a while, but stained by a rugged finish.

The 20-year-old, who became a meme after his waist-high wade into the mud while looking for his ball at the PGA Championship last month, was on record-setting pace Saturday before things started to unravel.

He tied a tournament record by shooting 29 over nine holes, and added another birdie on No. 10 to get to 7-under par for the day and 6 under for the tournament. Three bogeys on the back halted his momentum and turned moving day into a bit of a bummer.

Even so, Kim shot 4-under 66 and closed the day at 3-under 207. With the leaders on the front nine, the South Korean player was on the leaderboard, too — tied for 12th, 36 places better than where he started.

“At least I kind of have a chance to have a good finish tomorrow,” Kim said.

Billed as the toughest test in golf, the US Open is not normally a good place for big comebacks. Kim started the day 11 strokes out of the lead. But this course has now yielded four nine-hole scores of 30 along with Kim’s 29. Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler shot their 30s as part of US Open record-setting rounds of 62 on opening day.

For a while on a breezy, sun-splashed afternoon, Kim looked as if he might go even lower than that.

“Didn’t miss a putt, didn’t miss a shot,” he said when asked to explain his torrid start.

Kim’s round underscored the truth about Los Angeles Country Club. Through two-plus rounds, the front nine had yielded 729 birdies or better; the back had yielded 407. Through three rounds, Kim himself has made 10 of his birdies on the front and four on the back.

Bunker nightmare

Schauffele got off to a nightmarish start to the third round after needing three shots to get out of a fairway bunker en route to a bogey on the par-5 opening hole.

Schauffele’s tee shot went 318 yards into a bunker on the left side of the fairway. His next shot hit the lip of the bunker, flew up in the air, and landed several feet to his left. His third shot also hit the lip, flew up, and landed near his feet. According to ShotCast, that shot went just 18 inches. He finally got out of the sand and made a 6-foot bogey putt.

