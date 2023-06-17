fb-pixel Skip to main content
High school track and field

St. John’s Prep’s Nathan Lopez sizzles with record-setting second-place finish in the boys’ 2-mile at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals

By Matty Wasserman Globe Correspondent,Updated June 17, 2023, 27 minutes ago
St. John’s Prep’s Nathan Lopez (right), leading Framingham’s Sam Burgess (center) and Westford Academy’s Paul Bergeron (left) at the MIAA Meet of Champions at Fitchburg State, set the Massachusetts state record in the 2-mile with his runner-up effort (8 minutes 44.54 seconds Friday night at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Squaring off against top national competition late Friday evening at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia, St. John’s Prep’s Nathan Lopez shattered the Massachusetts state record in the boys’ 2-mile with a second-place effort of 8 minutes, 44.54 seconds.

The Michigan-bound senior, who finished runner-up to Daniel Simmons of Utah (8:41.43), topped by nearly 15 seconds the personal best he set two weeks ago in a first-place effort at the MIAA Meet of Champions (8:59.29).

Lopez now owns the state record by nearly six seconds, which was held since 2004 by Newton North legend Chris Barnacle (8:50.42).

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.

