St. John’s Prep’s Nathan Lopez sizzles with record-setting second-place finish in the boys’ 2-mile at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals

Squaring off against top national competition late Friday evening at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia, St. John’s Prep’s Nathan Lopez shattered the Massachusetts state record in the boys’ 2-mile with a second-place effort of 8 minutes, 44.54 seconds.

St. John’s Prep’s Nathan Lopez (right), leading Framingham’s Sam Burgess (center) and Westford Academy’s Paul Bergeron (left) at the MIAA Meet of Champions at Fitchburg State, set the Massachusetts state record in the 2-mile with his runner-up effort (8 minutes 44.54 seconds Friday night at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia.

The Michigan-bound senior, who finished runner-up to Daniel Simmons of Utah (8:41.43), topped by nearly 15 seconds the personal best he set two weeks ago in a first-place effort at the MIAA Meet of Champions (8:59.29).

Lopez now owns the state record by nearly six seconds, which was held since 2004 by Newton North legend Chris Barnacle (8:50.42).

