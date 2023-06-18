The 25th Roxbury International Film Festival kicks off this week

“There are so many stories within communities that are oftentimes underrepresented,” Lisa Simmons, the festival’s artistic and executive director, said. “What we want people to always take away is to learn something, to be excited about something, to feel like there needs to be an action taken because of a film that they saw.”

This year’s edition will be hybrid, with screenings at the Museum of Fine Arts, Hibernian Hall, and Northeastern University from June 20-28. The virtual program, RoxFilm@Home, will allow viewers to stream films from June 28-July 2.

Since it began 25 years ago, the Roxbury International Film Festival has been providing exposure to diverse storytellers and films. Its return June 20-July 2 offers a chance to catch a varied lineup of films and celebrate the 25th anniversary through special events.

Before the start of the official lineup, the festival will host a Silver Anniversary Celebration on Tuesday, an event spanning multiple venues, from a youth film screening at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building to an awards presentation at Hibernian Hall honoring filmmakers with local roots who have carved successful paths in Hollywood.

Continuing the lead-up are two pre-festival documentary screenings on Wedensday. “COVID-19 & Community” captures pandemic experiences throughout the United States. “BLACK. Narratives in Boston Black Queer and Trans History” traces the crucial figures and events that shaped Boston’s LGBTQ+ communities from 1970 to 2020.

“The Honeymoon” is one of two opening-night features. Honeymoon Movie

The festival kicks off Thursday with two opening-night features that present different kinds of joy. “Welcoming the Embrace” is a documentary about “The Embrace” monument’s conception and significance, with “political undertones” and themes of love and belonging, Simmons said. “The Honeymoon” is a comedy about a woman whose relationship dissolves right before her wedding. She and her friends take advantage of the honeymoon plans in Zanzibar and go on a chaotic vacation together.

The full lineup includes narrative and documentary films, features and shorts, and animated films. All screenings, including virtual ones, will be accompanied by Q&A’s with filmmakers. At the end of every night, the festival will host a hangout at a local restaurant to allow filmmakers and audience members to mingle.

Besides the opening-night features, Simmons highlighted the film “Invented Before You Were Born.” The documentary, screening June 24, follows a group of people connected through the history of enslavement. On one side, there are white descendants of a slave owner. On the other, there are Black descendants of those enslaved by that owner. Simmons said the film explores “truth and reconciliation.”

“It’s really about the legacy of slavery and who gets to tell that story,” Simmons said.

“The Five Demands” will be shown June 23. Archives of The City College of New York

Another highlight is “The Five Demands,” a documentary about a strike led by Black and Puerto Rican students at the City College of New York in 1969 that will be shown June 23. The film and its depiction of the students’ fight against institutional racism is relevant to conversations about “educational justice,” Simmons said. She also recommends “Blue,” a sci-fi animated short about a child whose mother is missing and who harbors an interest in space exploration. Simmons called it “beautiful” and “brilliantly animated.” It will be screened June 25.

Other festival events include a free acting workshop on June 24 featuring Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) representatives. And every weekday throughout the festival, at noon, the public can attend The Daily Read, in which local actors read scripts by local writers.

The in-person portion of the festival closes with a screening on June 28 of an older film, “Eve’s Bayou.” Released in 1997, the film follows a family beset with secrets in 1960s Louisiana. Director Kasi Lemmons, who is one of the filmmakers honored in the Silver Anniversary Celebration and who grew up in the Boston area, will be in attendance to discuss the film.

“We have all these local filmmakers. That in and of itself is celebratory,” Simmons said.

ROXBURY INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

In-person: June 20-28. $5-15 individual tickets, $165 festival pass. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave.; Northeastern University Blackman Auditorium, 342 Huntington Ave.; Hibernian Hall, 184 Dudley St. roxfilmfest.com/2023festival Virtual: June 28-July 2. $10 per film block, $55 festival pass. artsemerson.org/events/roxbury-international-film-festival-2/

Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com.