It’s off to the races for Steve Lacy at the Stage at Suffolk Downs

“Bad Habit,” though, offers a mere glimpse of what Lacy can do, as he showed during his free-flowing, chatty set at the Stage at Suffolk Downs on Friday. While his music has its roots in soul and funk, the 25-year-old’s catalog spins out of those roots into thrilling directions on record, and those songs get made even more compelling by his playful live demeanor. Lacy flaunted the full spectrum of his musical curiosities, veering from cool funk cuts like “Ryd” and “C U Girl” to slow jams like the shimmering “N Side” and the smoldering “Lay Me Down” (which he punctuated with a scorching guitar solo) to offerings like the thrashy “4real” and the jangly “Playground.”

Concert-goers cheer on Steve Lacy at the Stage at Suffolk Downs on the venue's opening night.

Last year, the California guitarist-songwriter-producer Steve Lacy had one of the more unexpected Hot 100 chart-toppers with “Bad Habit,” a woozy crush story that blended stretched-out funk with homespun bedroom pop and dreamy psychedelia. Its insistent, longing hook — ”I wish I knew, I wish I knew you wanted me,” drawn out in a singsong melody — offered its most immediate charm, but its staying power was derived from the exquisite way Lacy drew tension out of the push-pull with his object of desire.

Steve Lacy performs at the Stage at Suffolk Downs. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Lacy’s set capped off the first night of Re:SET Boston, a traveling concert series arraying 12 buzzed-about artists over three shows; the shape-shifting singer-songwriter Foushée, the omnivorous Toro y Moi, and the British romantic James Blake filled out Friday’s card. (Saturday’s concert, which was to have been headlined by dance-punk lifers LCD Soundsystem, was canceled due to the weather, while Sunday’s lineup was to feature the trio boygenius.) It doubled as a christening for the Stage at Suffolk Downs, Bowery Boston’s new outdoor venue located at the former racetrack in East Boston. The opening went off smoothly, with Lacy’s set being the ideal testing ground for its immaculate sound system and open-field setup that allowed more laid-back attendees to lounge on the grass while taking in the music.

Fans at the Stage at Suffolk Downs get a view of Steve Lacy's set from the infield of the former racetrack. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“I don’t feel like I’ve arrived at all,” Lacy said as he mused on his 10-year career near the end of his set, adding, “I’m still learning so much.” The scream-along response to tracks from his 2022 album “Gemini Rights” and even his earliest solo efforts on SoundCloud indicated that he was well on his way — and his open-mindedness to whatever might come next is a sign that the sky is the limit for his already-impressive talent.

RE:SET BOSTON

With Steve Lacy, James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Foushée. At the Stage at Suffolk Downs, Friday

