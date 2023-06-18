Nantucket Film Festival celebrates storytellers for the 28th year

“We’ve got kids’ programming, we’ve got comedies, dramas, a variety of different topics . . . because the island community is diverse and our programming should reflect that,” said Anita Raswant, the festival’s lead programmer.

Now in its 28th year, the fest draws celebrities, filmmakers, and movie fans to the small island to watch a wide range of films.

Joan Baez’s life and career, a food system in crisis, and unexpected friendship are among the topics explored in features at this year’s Nantucket Film Festival, which runs June 21-26.

The fully in-person program includes screenings at the Nantucket Dreamland Theater and White Heron Theatre Company, and events at area venues.

A still from “Joan Baez I Am A Noise." Nantucket Film Festival

The lineup is complemented by a robust program of events that includes prominent festival guests. “Joan Baez I Am A Noise,” a feature-length documentary about the legendary folk singer, is one of the opening-day offerings. Baez will speak with journalist Maureen Orth in an event held June 23.

The opening day also features “Patrick and the Whale,” a documentary about a marine videographer and his friendship with a sperm whale named Dolores. The feature is part of Green Carpet Cinema, a category of films that explore environmental issues.

Raswant highlighted “Maggie Moore(s),” a comedy, starring Jon Hamm and Tina Fey, about an investigation into the murders of two women with the same name. Screening June 23 and June 25, “it leans more funny than murder-focused,” said Raswant.

A still from “Food and Country." Nantucket Film Festival

“Food and Country,” another Green Carpet Cinema film, screens June 22 and June 23. The documentary follows longtime food writer and chef Ruth Reichl as she examines the systemic problems in the US food system. A panel on June 22 will put Reichl in conversation with chefs and other members of Nantucket’s culinary scene about food insecurity, raising funds for Nourishing Nantucket and Sustainable Nantucket. The discussion will be followed by a tasting.

A central part of the Nantucket Film Festival’s mission is celebrating screenwriting and strong writers.

The annual Screenwriters Tribute awards gala recognizes prominent storytellers. This year’s gala will be hosted by former “NBC Nightly News” anchor Brian Williams. Writer-director Nicole Holofcener, whose film “You Hurt My Feelings” plays at the festival June 22 and June 24, will receive the titular Screenwriters Tribute Award, the festival’s highest honor. Ken Burns and Lynn Novick will receive the Special Achievement in Documentary Storytelling Award, and Jenny Han will receive the New Voices in Television Writing Award.

The festival will host a series (called Morning Coffee With . . . ) of daily conversations with film industry figures from 9-10 a.m., June 22-June 25. The final conversation on that Sunday will be a special event called Screenwriters State of the Union and will focus on the Writers Guild of America strike.

The festival closes with “Jules,” a narrative film starring Ben Kingsley as a man with a fading memory who befriends an extraterrestrial that lands in his backyard. Two of his neighbors find out about the alien as well. “It’s actually got a lot of heart and humor to it,” Raswant said, noting that people also find connection at film festivals.

In past years, “I know a lot of people made friends with each other just standing in line,” Raswant said. “I’m excited for the community aspect.”

NANTUCKET FILM FESTIVAL

June 21-26. Tickets: $16-200. For more information, and to check ticket availability, visit nantucketfilmfestival.org

Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com.