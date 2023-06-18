Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for north and central parts of his state after strong winds and severe weather caused widespread power outages on Saturday. On Sunday, more than 740,000 people were without power in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi, according to PowerOutage.us.

A suspected tornado struck near Scranton, Ark., early Sunday, destroying chicken houses and toppling trees onto homes, the National Weather Service said. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Forecasters warned people celebrating Father’s Day outdoors to take precautions as triple-digit temperatures prompted heat advisories across much of the Southeast, triggered thunderstorms that knocked out power from Oklahoma to Mississippi, and whipped up winds that raised wildfire threats in Arizona and New Mexico.

Meteorologists said that potentially record-breaking temperatures would continue into midweek over southern Texas and much of the Gulf Coast. Storms producing damaging winds, hail, and possibly tornadoes could strike the lower Mississippi Valley.

In Florida, the weather service issued another heat advisory Sunday, this time mainly for the Florida Keys. Forecasters said heat index readings — the combination of high temperatures and oppressive humidity — could reach between 108 degrees and 112 degrees in places such as Key Largo, Marathon, and Key West.

"These conditions will cause increased risk of heat illness for people outdoors or in non-air conditioned spaces,” the weather service said in a bulletin.

In the Southwest, where fire crews are battling multiple wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico, forecasters said triple-digit temperatures and gusty winds would lead to critical fire weather over the next couple of days. Sunday promised to be the hottest day of the year in Arizona, with highs up to 110 degrees in Phoenix.

Winds were forecast to gust from 30 to 40 miles per hour on Sunday east of Flagstaff, Ariz., along the Interstate 40 corridor and up to 50 miles per hour Monday, creating potentially critical fire weather across much of northeast New Mexico.

A large brush fire that broke out Friday afternoon south of Tucson shut down a state highway on Saturday. Arizona 83 reopened on Sunday and no homes were in immediate danger, authorities said.