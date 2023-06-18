Brookline buzzes with jubilant Juneteenth block party

Zahriyannah Karakashian-Jones, one of the event’s co-founders, sat smiling behind the table, watching children — and the occasional adult — light up when asked what flavor they wanted. She said the event, organized by community group Brookline for the Culture , aimed to bring neighbors together in celebration without neglecting Juneteenth’s challenging origins.

Children dribbled soccer balls between tents and tables, where local merchants sold jewelry, prepared food, and toys, and churches and community organizations passed out pamphlets and crafting kits. As the sun poked through the lingering clouds, volunteers scooped bowls of free ice cream.

Unfazed by an early-afternoon downpour, neighbors played, shopped, and danced across the damp turf at Brookline’s Florida Ruffin Ridley School for a Juneteenth block party, ushering in the holiday a day early.

Advertisement

“It was so important to us that education was at the forefront,” said Karakashian-Jones, a Brookline resident. “Without that history at the foundation of everything you do, there’s no way that you can have a successful event.”

The afternoon began with an Afro-Brazilian dance performance and a reading of Frederick Douglass’ landmark Independence Day speech “What to The Slave is The Fourth of July,” according to the event program.

The event featured largely Black-owned businesses, Karakashian-Jones said, emphasizing their role in “preparing a better future for Black and brown community.”

Widline Pyrame, who lives and works in Brockton, was selling dolls in a range of skin tones, some sporting curly hair and afros. As passersby gave compliments and took business cards, Pyrame told them the dolls were designed to help Black and brown children to “see themselves in play.”

“When I was younger, we didn’t have dolls that looked like us,” the Haitian-born entrepreneur said. She showed off one doll, modeled after Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Advertisement

“You can also do their hair,” she said, running a finger through the mermaid’s curls. “That’s what the kids love.”

For co-founder Adena Walker, who was raised in Brookline, the afternoon was also an opportunity to reignite a sense of community within the town. Growing up, Walker remembers the town buzzed all summer long with block parties and parades, she said, but the festivities have fizzled in recent years.

“I don’t feel like we still have that,” she said. “If we’re going to be a town, then we should have town initiatives and feel warmer and closer together.”

She noted that the block party was designed to be intergenerational — featuring games for children and health advice for seniors — and as inclusive as possible. Walker and Karakashian-Jones said they picked a Sunday to avoid clashing with the Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, and opted for the afternoon since church services would be mostly finished.

Walker said she hoped to make the block party an annual tradition. The turnout — a couple of hundred visitors — was larger than she had expected, even with the rain, she said.

Brookline resident Sana Aiyar, 43, stood on the basketball court and watched as her daughter, a student at Florida Ruffin, sprang through a pink and green bounce house — the girl’s second turn of the afternoon, she said.

Aiyar said she heard about the block party from a friend and initially “came mostly for the bouncy castles,” but ended up splurging on jewelry for herself and a doll for her daughter. She said it was exciting to see the town come together in consideration and discussion of the Juneteenth holiday.

Advertisement

“It brings a nice sort of diversity to Brookline that we don’t always see.... Brookline is a very cosmopolitan place in some ways; it’s very international,” Aiyar said, noting that her family is South Asian. “But there are also certain limits to the international cosmopolitanism that Brookline has.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.