Everett church mourns Dickson ‘Joel’ De Los Reyes, man found dead in Revere marsh

“Now, because of what happened, those dreams have been cut off,” Sánchez said in Spanish, his words translated to English by Carmen Villanueva, a church member.

Pastor José Marcial Sánchez of the Ministerio Internacional Cristo Vive said De Los Reyes and his family had joined the church a few years ago while they were living in Chelsea. He described De Los Reyes as a joyful and determined young man who had studied to be a doctor when he lived in Guatemala and hoped to continue his studies in the US.

EVERETT — Members of the church here where Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes attended prayed for him during a late-night service Saturday, a day after the 24-year-old Lynn man was found dead in a marsh.

“It’s hard for us to accept the loss of a young leader like him,” Sánchez said.

De Los Reyes had been missing for five days when his body was found by State Police in a Revere marsh.

He was last seen leaving a party on Shurtleff Street in Chelsea and entering a Lyft rideshare vehicle in the pre-dawn hours of June 11, according to State Police.

The Lyft ride was canceled at 3:56 a.m.,14 minutes after he was seen getting into the car, officials said. A 911 call from his cell phone was connected to the Revere Police Department, but the call disconnected and police were unable to reach him after several attempts at calling the number back, State Police said.

On Friday, troopers in a State Police helicopter located his body in the Rumney Marsh Reservation off Route 107. A State Police dive team recovered his body at about 8:30 p.m., authorities said. His death remains under investigation.

The loss of De Los Reyes’ life, and the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death, has devastated members of his church, several of whom quietly wept during Saturday’s service. A young man retrieved tissues from the back of the room and brought them to people seated up front.

The service included prayers in Spanish, live music, clapping and raised hands in praise.

“He loved his father, he loved his mom, he loved his sister,” said Marvin Villanueva, another member of the church and a family friend. “He wasn’t a party guy; he was a church guy. It’s sad because it’s a life, and we’re never going to see the guy again.”

Villanueva said he has spent time with De Los Reyes family in the days since he disappeared. The family, which has a granite business in Lynn, did not attend the service.

Sánchez said he was with the family Saturday night before coming back to Everett for the service.

“Right now, for his family, it’s very hard,” he said.

The church is working to support the family as they grieve and will hold another service for De Los Reyes at a future date. Sánchez said they are waiting for police to let them know when they can begin making funeral arrangements.

Sánchez visited the site where De Los Reyes’ body was found. He said that stretch of Route 107 lacks street lights and should have cameras installed because people sometimes walk there, even though there is no sidewalk.

“That area of 107 is very dark, there’s no lights, nothing,” he said.

