Maine man arrested on DUI charges after multi-vehicle crash in New Hampshire

McKay is expected to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court, State Police said. A date has not been set. It was unclear Sunday night whether McKay had hired an attorney to represent him.

Douglas McKay, 50, of Cape Neddick, Maine, is facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, reckless conduct, and vehicular assault, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police.

A Maine man was arrested on DUI charges, and he and two other people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night in North Hampton, N.H., officials said.

At 9:14 p.m. Saturday, State Police responded to a report of a crash involving four vehicles on Interstate 95 South in North Hampton, according to the statement. The crash caused multiple lanes on I-95 south to be closed for several hours, before being fully reopened to traffic just before midnight.

An initial investigation revealed that McKay was traveling along I-95 north when the Subaru Outback he was driving veered off the road, traveling across a grass median and into the southbound lanes of I-95, directly into oncoming traffic, according to the statement.

McKay struck an oncoming 2013 Honda Civic, in turn causing two other vehicles — a 2021 Nissan Rogue and a 2022 Mini Cooper — to crash, according to the statement. The driver of the Civic, Sienna Waite, 24, of Salem, Mass., and a passenger in the car whose name was not released were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said.

McKay suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, McKay was arrested, State Police said. McKay was granted personal recognizance bail and released into the hospital’s custody so he could continue to receive treatment, according to the statement.

The crash remains under investigation by New Hampshire State Police.

