Mile-long oil slick reported in Buzzards Bay

The Coast Guard is monitoring a mile-long oil slick that was discovered on Buzzards Bay on Sunday morning, officials said.
A Coast Guard helicopter observed the sheen to be about 150 to 300 feet wide and a mile in length around 10:30 a.m., according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Noel.
The source of the oil has not been identified, and no debris has been discovered to indicate a wreck, he said.
Noel said the sheen “was reported as non-recoverable” and will dissipate on its own.
The slick was discovered in the area of Cleveland Ledge, according to the Marion Fire Department, which sent crews to the scene. They returned back to Island Wharf “after a short time,” the department said on Facebook.
Several units responded to the area following the Coast Guard’s report, including Mattapoisett Fire Rescue, the Mattapoisett Harbor Master, and the Marion Harbor Master, according to Marion Fire and EMS.
