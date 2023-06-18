Mile-long oil slick reported in Buzzards Bay

The Coast Guard is monitoring a mile-long oil slick that was discovered on Buzzards Bay on Sunday morning, officials said.

A Coast Guard helicopter observed the sheen to be about 150 to 300 feet wide and a mile in length around 10:30 a.m., according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Noel.

The source of the oil has not been identified, and no debris has been discovered to indicate a wreck, he said.