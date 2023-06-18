Police investigate shooting at Malden apartment complex

One person was transported to a hospital following reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in Malden, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
News crews gathered around the Quarrystone at Overlook Ridge apartment complex on the eastern side of the city Sunday morning following reports of an overnight shooting, their cameras capturing images of police around the luxury apartment.
No other information, including the condition of the person, was immediately available.
Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @cotterreporter.