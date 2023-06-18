Taunton mayor’s daughter found safe in Ohio after she went missing last week

On Sunday night, the Hilliard Police Department said Riley had been found safe by police in Columbus.

Riley O’Connell, 18, was last seen early Wednesday morning in Hilliard, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, where she had been receiving therapy for more than a month at Evoke Wellness to support her long-term battle with mental health issues, her mother said in a statement posted on her Facebook page last week.

The teenage daughter of Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell who went missing last week in Ohio has been located and is being treated at a hospital, officials said Sunday.

A photo posted on Shaunna O’Connell’s Facebook page Sunday showed her and her husband, Ted, embracing outside the emergency department at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Shaunna O’Connell said her daughter left the mental health facility Wednesday at about 1:30 a.m., according to an interview with NBC4 in Columbus.

“We hadn’t spoken with her for a few days before that,” O’Connell told the station. “She somehow met two or three men. ... We actually got to talk to her Thursday at noon, but by the time we got to Ohio to where she was, she took off again.”

In an interview last week, O’Connell told the Globe that her daughter was without vital medication and has struggled with mental health issues for several years, spending time in multiple wellness centers.

“Riley has always been a kind person who likes to help other people,” O’Connell said. “We’re just trying to help her have a happy life.”

A prayer vigil for Riley was held Friday at Christ Community Chuch in Taunton, according to the Taunton Daily Gazette.

On Sunday, an update was posted about 6:30 p.m. on Shaunna O’Connell’s Facebook page.

“Riley has been found, and she is safe!” the post read.

