Vehicle crashes into Townsend home, injuring driver

A vehicle smashed into a house in Townsend on Sunday evening, injuring the driver and causing damage to the home, officials said.

At around 6:40 p.m., Townsend police and firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a home at 551 Main St., according to a statement from the Townsend Police Department.

Upon their arrival, police found the driver, a 38-year-old man from Ashby whose name was not released, who was able to get out of the car without assistance, according to the statement. The man was taken to a local hospital. No information on his medical condition was immediately available.