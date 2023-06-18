As a young man, Anthony Gray experienced the effects of gun violence. Now he wants to be part of the solution.

But in looking for a new path, he moved to Boston in 2012, and pursued a career in nursing. And on Monday, the 38-year-old will receive the 2023 Ralph F. Browne Award during the 13th annual Boston Juneteenth Emancipation Observance. The award is given to individuals that exemplify the spirit of civic duty and commitment to bettering the community, according to Jumaada A-K H. Smith, chairwoman of the Boston Juneteenth Committee.

Growing up on the streets of Miami in the early 1990s, Anthony Gray was at risk of falling to the same cycle of crime and violence that had consumed members of his family. He witnessed his first murder at the age of 6. That same year, his father was imprisoned for selling cocaine. He even served a brief prison term himself.

When they first met, it was Gray’s kindness that initially drew Smith to him, yet it was his passion and dedication to raising awareness of the effects of gun violence that led her to nominate him for the honor.

“He resonated with my heart,” said Smith.

One recent Sunday night, Gray received a call from Smith announcing the recognition. He felt overwhelming joy and said he is honored to be part of the Juneteenth festivities. But as he gets ready to celebrate Monday with his loved ones and colleagues, Gray thinks back on the journey that led him to this point, and the adversities that he and other family members, including his grandmother, had overcome.

“I am fortunate to be in this situation and very grateful to be an awardee this year,” Gray said.

Gray grew up in the Miami neighborhood of Overtown, one of the oldest Black communities in Florida and a world away from the glamour of Miami’s downtown. Starting in the 1890s, Overtown became the home of Black railroad workers, and by the 1950s, it was deemed a cultural hub.

But with the construction of the Interstate-95 highway, many residents were displaced without any compensation from the city, according to the Congress for New Urbanism. The streets that once saw Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald perform at the Historic Lyric Theater now bore witness to a teenage Anthony Gray selling drugs to survive.

Born to a teenage mother and a father who was in prison, Gray was exposed to violence and crime at an early age. Moreover, all his male role models were dealing drugs. For Gray, it was a matter of time until he, too, became a drug dealer. " I came up in the streets,” he said. “The streets became my daddy.”

Long before his 18th birthday, Gray had already been in and out of the juvenile prison system, his longest sentence lasting one year. It seemed, for him, that he was predestined for the cycle of violence and crime that plagued his relatives.

Despite his hardships, Gray was able to earn his GED. Nevertheless, he was still selling drugs. ”We sell dope to get clothes, we sell dope to get food, we sell dope just to get the basic necessities of life,” Gray said.

After his release from a short prison stint, he decided he had a choice to make: keep selling drugs or pursue his education. He began studying at Miami Dade College, where he earned an associate’s degree and an EMT certification. Eventually, Gray earned a bachelor of science degree from Nova Southeastern University. The choice changed his life.

Gray was not on his journey alone, he said. He also attributed his success to his “Granny”, his grandmother Lillian.

She was “revolutionary,” Gray said. Her own journey in life was his influence, in faith and education. As a young woman, his grandmother fought racism to earn a college degree. She sought to instill this zeal in her grandson, but most importantly, Gray said, she reminded him of how loved and special he was. “You don’t have to go that route,” she would say. “You can choose education.”

And so it is fitting, that the theme for this year’s Juneteenth Emancipation Observance is “Juneteenth: Honoring Our Martyrs and Heroes.”

Gray has since turned that drive and compassion to his work to combat gun violence, according to Smith, who nominated him for the award. Gray has been using his background as a nurse at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital to develop evidence-based practices to create a clinical pathway that enacts change.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis,” he said. And most studies show Black males between the ages of 15 and 34 are the most affected. Gray’s dedication to addressing the crisis has led him to speak to the health care community at various events. He hopes to raise awareness of the different actions that health care workers can take to fight gun violence.

Gray also invites members outside the health care community to join the fight. Recognizing that gun violence is a disease is the first step, he says. The children trapped in the cycle of crime and violence need support, not just financial, but most importantly emotional support, Gray said. He encourages everyone to be compassionate of the youth. “It’s not their choice,” he said. Many are forced into that lifestyle.

In efforts to spread his message, Anthony Gray published a book, “A Soul to Care: A Blessing that Came from Trouble.”He wrote it as a screenplay, so it was an easy read, with the intended audience being teenagers experiencing the effects of violence. He also wrote, edited, and produced “Black on Black Crime in America: Understanding the Mind of a Gangster,” a YouTube video inspired by topics discussed in his book and research.

He wants his targeted audience of teenagers to know there is a possibility to break away from the lifestyle of drugs and guns, just like he did.

“Start learning to love and trust,” he wants to tell them.

