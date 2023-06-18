A test case brews over a religious charter school

Jeff Jacoby’s argument about the creation of religious charter schools is based on a fundamental flaw ( “Oklahoma says yes to a religious charter school. So does the First Amendment,” Ideas, June 11). Charter schools are not private entities. The US Department of Education states that a charter school is a public school that operates as a school of choice. Massachusetts law clearly states that charter schools are public schools, managed by public boards of trustees and overseen by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, a public agency. Their faculty and staff are public employees. They are tuition-free, operate on public funds, and are open to all students, with no entrance exams or selective enrollment processes. Under Massachusetts law, for-profit companies and private or parochial schools are prohibited from applying for, or operating, a charter. The public nature of charter schools was affirmed by the state Supreme Judicial Court in 2007 .

Jacoby narrowly defines being “public” as being run by local school committees and local school districts. Charters were purposely created as public schools that operate independent of local government structures. In exchange for freedom to innovate around mission, curriculum, teaching methods, and staff, they are held to the strictest standards of accountability. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education exercises extensive oversight of every charter public school, assessing academic, financial, and organizational strength in order to ensure all schools are delivering the high-quality education the students and families of the Commonwealth deserve.

We believe in equitable, high-quality public education, and charters are a vital part of the public education system. As public schools, they are subject to state and federal law inclusive of the US Constitution. The decision in Oklahoma, like Jacoby’s argument, is flawed.

Tim Nicolette

Executive director

Massachusetts Charter Public School Association

Hudson





Charters’ public funding comes with necessary strings attached

While I have long appreciated Jeff Jacoby’s thoughtful and principled conservatism in the pages of the Globe, I’m afraid I have to call out the error in his constitutional analysis of the Oklahoma board of education’s decision to approve a religious charter school.

Jacoby argues that faith-based schools cannot be barred from receiving public funding for providing a public service (such as K-12 education) if other nonsectarian private groups can receive such funding. Equally important, Jacoby asserts that under the First Amendment a private school receiving public funds cannot be precluded from providing religious instruction. In both cases, Jacoby misinterprets recent rulings from the Supreme Court, especially in how they apply — or more accurately, don’t — to charter schools.

The Supreme Court has indeed established that vouchers granted to individuals may be used by those individuals to defray tuition costs at private schools, including religious ones. But this is not how charters are funded; they receive public dollars directly as part of state or local government budgets. In addition, while the court has held that religious institutions need to be treated fairly relative to nonsectarian organizations when it comes to eligibility for direct government funding to further a public purpose, such funding comes with necessary strings, including compliance with limitations on activities that advance religion.

Most important, Jacoby is wrong when he states that charter schools are “not publicly operated” and therefore should be treated like private schools. While it’s true that charters are not run by local school committees, their citizen boards are authorized by public bodies, such as state boards of education, to operate under publicly established laws and regulations. In other words, charter schools are public schools.

James A. Peyser

Milton

The writer was Massachusetts secretary of education from 2015 to 2022.





Ongoing bias against people of faith is unjust

From 1970 to 1991, I was the Massachusetts state official responsible for challenging discrimination on the basis of race, sex, national origin, or religion in the educational system. We have made significant, though incomplete, progress over the half-century. The only form of discrimination against a category of law-abiding citizens that is still unapologetically accepted in this country is that against those for whom religious beliefs go all the way down and shape their fundamental life decisions, including about the education of their children.

Jeff Jacoby’s fine column “Oklahoma says yes to a religious charter school. So does the First Amendment.” argues, as do several recent Supreme Court decisions, that this last form of prejudice and institutional bias may be on the ropes. Let us not grow weary in the struggle for equal justice until this unjust barrier falls and schools based upon religious convictions — and the parents who choose them — are given fair treatment by government.

Charles Glenn

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a professor emeritus of educational administration and policy at Boston University and was director of urban education and equity efforts for the Massachusetts Department of Education.