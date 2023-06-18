Chris Murphy comes alive in his new relief role for the Red Sox

With the Sox down two runs, Murphy pitched 2⅔ scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing one hit to keep the game under control. The Sox rallied for a 6-2 victory.

When he took a glance at the scoreboard during the first game of the doubleheader, the 25-year-old lefthander was surprised. Where did that come from?

Chris Murphy averaged 95.8 miles per hour on the first five fastballs he threw against the Yankees on Sunday, hitting 96.7 on a pitch to Giancarlo Stanton.

The rush of adrenaline from facing the Yankees at Fenway Park had something to do with Murphy’s better velocity. But pitching in relief has been the biggest driver.

Murphy has five appearances out of the bullpen — two in the majors —since June 1. He allowed two unearned runs on nine hits over 13 innings in those games with two walks and 17 strikeouts.

“Murph has been really good in that role since we started doing it in Triple A,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “More efficient, throwing a lot of strikes, repeating his delivery. His fastball is a good one. It plays.”

Murphy was 1-3 with an 8.35 ERA in nine starts for Triple A Worcester, so the switch didn’t come as a shock.

“I’ve known from the start my opportunity was probably in the bullpen,” said Murphy, a sixth-round draft pick out of the University of San Diego in 2019. “I’ve had a walk issue in the past, I’m aware of that. I had a feeling this could happen at some point.”

Murphy retired the first seven Yankees he faced Sunday. He, Nick Pivetta, and Chris Martin combined on 6⅔ scoreless innings with seven strikeouts after opener Kaleb Ort gave up a two-run homer to Gleyber Torres in the first inning.

The Yankees are a much less potent lineup with Aaron Judge on the injured list. But it was still impressive,

For Murphy, making his Fenway debut was exciting. He was a fan of the Derek Jeter-era Yankees growing up in California because his parents are from Long Island.

Now he was pitching against his childhood team.

“My father loved Mickey Mantle,” Murphy said. “But I never rooted against the Sox. I liked watching Manny [Ramirez], David [Ortiz], and Pedro [Martinez]. To pitch with the crowd so loud and into the game was great.”

Murphy made his major league debut in Cleveland on June 7 and pitched 3⅓ scoreless innings, striking out five.

After the series ended, Cora asked Guardians first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. for his opinion. The feedback was all positive. The Cleveland hitters thought his fastball was lively and he finished that pitch.

“He has a cutter, he has a slider, he has a curveball,” Cora said. “He’s been under control twice here with us. That’s something that we’ve been working with him, throwing more strikes.”

Murphy felt he was on the verge of improvement, regardless of his role. But the shorter stints have played to his strengths.

“Not changing much,” he said. “Just knowing that I’m not going super long. I don’t need to go six innings. Throwing as hard as I can, being on full-go from pitch one.”

That’s what has created the liveliness to his fastball.

“I wouldn’t say it’s easier; it’s still pitching at the end of the day,” Murphy said. “Just trusting my stuff. That’s been the message to me, knowing that I can do it at this level.”

Murphy has the confidence to use his breaking pitches behind in the count and challenge hitters with high fastballs.

“More conviction [and] better mechanics,” Cora said.

Now the bad news.

Murphy was eligible to play Sunday because he was appointed the extra player for the doubleheader, but he had to be returned to Worcester after the game.

Murphy was optioned back to the WooSox after his debut June 7 and must spend 15 days in the minors before being recalled. Barring another doubleheader, he’s not eligible to rejoin the team until Friday.

Whether it’s Friday or soon after, Murphy will get more opportunities. A lefthander with good velocity who can work multiple innings is a valuable piece, especially with the Sox averaging the sixth-fewest innings from their rotation in the majors.

“Whatever they need,” Murphy said. “That was fun.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.