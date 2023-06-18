First the power goes out, then Guardians turn up the heat to beat Diamondbacks

“When you see him swinging and his helmet’s not coming off, he’s going to be just fine,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “There’s so much to like about his swing.”

Josh Naylor had four hits and three RBIs, and Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep.

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks said a downtown power surge led to a 15-minute delay in the first inning of Sunday’s 12-3 loss to the Guardians after some of the lights went out at Chase Field.

The Guardians cruised through the series finale, scoring two runs in the first, three in the second, and six more in the fourth for an 11-1 lead. Righthander Tanner Bibee (3-2) gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings, striking out six and walking three.

Cleveland pounded out 16 hits. The lineup accomplished much of its damage off Arizona starter Zach Davies, who has struggled since his return from the injured list in late May.

Cleveland scored two in the first after leadoff batter Steven Kwan reached on an error by shortstop Nick Ahmed. José Ramírez drove Kwan home with a triple and Josh Naylor’s double scored Ramírez.

Kwan was in the middle of the action again in the second with a two-run triple that scored Will Brennan and Myles Straw. Amed Rosario’s sacrifice fly pushed the Guardians’ advantage to 5-0.

Kwan scored four times and drove in three runs. Straw, Brennan, Rosario, and Tyler Freeman all had two hits.

“Momentum is really important,” Kwan said. “A bunch of guys got a bunch of hits. Our pitchers did what they needed to. Going into the off day with our heads up high is really important.”

Arizona’s Christian Walker hit a solo homer — his second long ball in two days — to cut the margin to 5-1. But the Guardians responded with six more runs in the fourth, punctuated by a two-run triple from Andrés Giménez.

Naylor’s younger brother, Bo, made his first start behind the plate since being called up from Triple A. He was 0 for 4 with a run scored.

Davies (1-3) gave up nine runs, including eight earned, over 3⅔ innings. He surrendered nine hits, walked one, and struck out two. The righthander has a 7.11 ERA over seven starts this season.

“Rough day — I’m glad it’s over,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “I was very pleased with how we’ve been playing baseball up until today. But from the first pitch of the game until the last one, we just didn’t have a rhythm. I don’t think Zach got into a good rhythm, there were some missed fastballs and he never got anything moving in the right direction.”