Goals by Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards lead US men’s soccer team to Nations League crown

LAS VEGAS — Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards scored their first international goals, both off assists from Gio Reyna, and the United States beat Canada, 2-0, on Sunday night for the Americans’ second straight CONCACAF Nations League title.

Richards scored in the 12th minute from a corner kick and Balogun, who debuted in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Mexico after choosing to play the United States over England, doubled the lead in the 34th.

The Americans were again led by interim coach B.J. Callaghan, who took over May 30 and also will run the team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup starting next weekend. Gregg Berhalter, brought back as coach Friday 5½ months after his contract was allowed to expire, won’t be on the sidelines until September exhibitions.