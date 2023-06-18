A day of bad putting costs Rory McIlroy shot at victory in US Open

The golf gods, to say nothing of the golf rulebook, gave McIlroy a chance to save par after his approach shot on the 14th hole came up short and embedded in the deep grass above a greenside bunker. But McIlroy missed the putt — a common theme on Sunday — and made his only bogey of the day. That single shot cost him in a one-stroke loss to Clark at Los Angeles Country Club.

LOS ANGELES — Rory McIlroy got the sort of break most players need to win a US Open. If only he could’ve made a putt or two to go with it.

McIlroy shot even-par 70 — one birdie, 16 pars, and that single bogey — to finish at 9-under-par 271. His drought in the majors is now at 33 tournaments, a dry spell that is nearing nine full years.

“I think the putter, I’ll rue some of the chances that I missed,” McIlroy said. “It was hard to get the ball really close all day. It was that and that wedge shot on 14, coming up a little short, those are the things I’ll rue today.”

He finished the day with 36 putts over 18 holes — no need for complex math there — and didn’t sink a single putt over 8 feet.

McIlroy's short game had him all bent out of shape on Sunday. Richard Heathcote/Getty

His attempt to tie things on the 18th green looked like most all of the 18 birdie tries he had over a day in which he hit the ball as well as anyone from tee to green. It was a 40 footer that looked like it was tracking, but drifted away at the end for a simple tap-in.

But if there was a single moment that defined the day for McIlroy, it came on the par-5 14th. After driving into the left rough, he punched out to the fairway and had a 125-yard shot into the narrow green.

The approach came up short. He put both hands on his knees, bent down, and stared at his caddie, Harry Diamond, in disbelief. Moments later, McIlroy was down on his knees near the bunker, desperately trying to find the ball that had disappeared in the gnarly grasses above the sand.

He not only found it, but found it embedded in the facing just above the bunker. In the past, an embedded ball that wasn’t in the fairway had to be played as it lied. But after a reworking of the rulebook in 2019, free relief is now granted for any ball embedded in any area other than sand.

McIlroy dropped above the bunker, 40 feet away in a perfectly workable lie. He chipped to 10 feet, but missed the par putt. His only bogey of the day put him three behind eventual winner Wyndham Clark.

“I felt like my chance was sort of gone,” McIlroy said.

Clark wobbled with two bogeys down the stretch. But McIlroy, his putter still ice cold, couldn’t convert birdie tries from 22, 62, 33, or 40 feet over the last four holes.

Smith looks strong

Cameron Smith’s strong play during the final nine holes Sunday could give him a boost when he defends his British Open title next month.

Smith shot 3 under on the more difficult back nine to close with a 67. The Australian finished fourth at 6-under 274, although he wasn’t seriously in contention.

It’s the third time in the last four majors Smith has finished in the top 10. He tied for ninth in last month’s PGA Championship.

It also equals his best finish in a US Open with the other being in 2015. He had missed the cut the past two years.

Cameron Smith, seen here on the eighth hole Sunday, finished fourth at 6-under 274. George Walker IV/Associated Press

“The game is feeling really good, and just probably a little bit of confidence,” Smith said. “This is kind of a big tick of the box, I think. Obviously a world-class field, world-class venue, and it got really tough on the weekend, as well.”

Smith has two LIV Golf events on his schedule before the British Open starts on July 20 at Royal Liverpool.

Another high finish

Scottie Scheffler’s consistency has allowed him to stay at No. 1 in the world. He finished third on Sunday and has been no worse than 12th in 13 starts this year, including two victories.

Scheffler closed with an even-par 70 to finish at 7 under, three shots behind Clark.

“I just felt like I wasn’t sharp enough today to move up the board. I did a good job of keeping myself in it but I just wasn’t sharp enough,” Scheffler said. “I’m obviously a little frustrated to come up short, but I put up a good fight, and Wyndham played some fantastic golf this week and so he is a well-deserving champion.”

Scheffler tied for 10th in the Masters and tied for second in the PGA Championship.

See you next year

Austin Eckroat became the sixth player in US Open history to post a nine-hole score of 29, a hot start to his final round that helped earn him a spot in next year’s field.

Eckroat shot a 5-under 65 and finished in a tie for 10th at 3 under. The top 10 and ties are exempt into next year’s US Open. Eckroat came through sectional qualifying in Dallas this year.

The highlight of Eckroat’s round was an eagle on the par-5 eighth hole.

Eckroat finished in a tie for 10th at 3 under. Matt York/Associated Press

It’s the first time there have been a pair of 29s in the same US Open. Tom Kim did it in Saturday’s third round.

Neal Lancaster shot 29 for nine holes in both 1995 and ‘96. Vijay Singh (2003) and Louis Oosthuizen (2015) are the others.

Top amateur

Gordon Sargent made up for the disappointment of not defending his NCAA title by capturing a bigger honor.

Sargent claimed low amateur honors at the US Open by nine shots. He shot a 1-under 69 on Sunday to finish at 4 over.

The 20-year old from Birmingham, Ala. — who leads the World Amateur Golf Ranking — received a silver medal from the USGA.

Sargent, who will be a junior at Vanderbilt, had 11 top-10 finishes this past season, but tied for 40th at the NCAA Championship. In 2022 he became the ninth freshman to win an NCAA individual title.

He qualified for the US Open by earning medalist honors at sectional qualifying in Georgia.

Fleetwood shoots 63, one shy of tying record

Tommy Fleetwood shot 63 in the final round of the US Open for the second time in five years.

Fleetwood missed a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that would have given him a 62 and a share of this tournament’s new single-round record. Fowler and Xander Schauffele both shot 62 on Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club.

Tommy Fleetwood had plenty of reasons to smile on Sunday. George Walker IV/Associated Press

Still, the 32-year-old Englishman is part of an exclusive group. He became the fourth player with multiple rounds of 63 in major championships, joining Greg Norman (1986 US Open and 1996 Masters), Vijay Singh (1993 PGA Championship and 2003 US Open), and Brooks Koepka, who did it in both the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships.

Fleetwood surged up the leaderboard with his sizzling final round, finishing at 5-under-par 275.