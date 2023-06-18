Red Sox place Tanner Houck on 15-day injured list with facial fracture, recall Kaleb Ort from Worcester

The Red Sox announced a handful of roster moves on Sunday morning, most notably placing righthander Tanner Houck on the 15-day injured list with a facial fracture.

Houck found himself on the wrong end of a Kyle Higashioka comebacker on Friday night, leaving the field bloodied — but under his own power — after a scary sight at Fenway Park.

Houck’s injury was initially described as a facial contusion, but the 26-year-old was diagnosed with a facial fracture after further evaluation at Massachusetts General Hospital.