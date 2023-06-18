Red Sox place Tanner Houck on 15-day injured list with facial fracture, recall Kaleb Ort from Worcester

The Red Sox announced a handful of roster moves on Sunday morning, most notably placing righthander Tanner Houck on the 15-day injured list with a facial fracture.
Houck found himself on the wrong end of a Kyle Higashioka comebacker on Friday night, leaving the field bloodied — but under his own power — after a scary sight at Fenway Park.
Houck’s injury was initially described as a facial contusion, but the 26-year-old was diagnosed with a facial fracture after further evaluation at Massachusetts General Hospital.
To fill Houck’s roster spot, the Sox recalled righthander Kaleb Ort from Triple A Worcester. Ort will be thrown straight into the fire as he takes the ball to start the front end of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Yankees.
Ort has struggled in 14 relief appearances this season, with a 5.87 ERA over 15 ⅓ innings. He was sent down after a disastrous April, but threw three scoreless innings over two appearances in a brief return to the majors on June 4 and 5.
Afforded a 27th man for the doubleheader, the Sox will have lefthander Chris Murphy available Sunday. The southpaw threw 3 ⅓ scoreless innings in his only big-league appearance back on June 7.
