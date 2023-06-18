Red Sox rally past Yankees in first game of doubleheader

It took a three-run sixth for the Red Sox to put away the Yankees and win a series.
The contest was tied at two apiece in the sixth inning. The Yankees had two outs in the frame with Kiké Hernández at the plate, who was 0 for 2 with two strikeouts heading into that at-bat.
With reliever Michael King on the mound, Hernández beat out a slow roller hit to DJ LeMahieu at third base.
The next batter, Connor Wong, pounded a wall-ball double off the Green Monster that gave the Red Sox a 3-2 lead. Then, an RBI double by Alex Verdugo brought in another run and a Justin Turner single stretched the Sox’ margin to three runs in what was an eventual 6-2 Red Sox win.
