Reds rally past Astros with three runs in 10th inning, win streak at eight

Nick Senzel started the 10th as the automatic runner on second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by TJ Friedl . The Reds took the lead when Senzel scored on an error by third baseman Alex Bregman when he overthrew first base.

It’s Cincinnati’s eighth straight victory, which is the longest active streak in the majors and the team’s longest since winning 10 straight in July 2012.

Rookie Elly De La Cruz and Jake Fraley both drove in runs in a three-run 10th that lifted the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-7 win over the Astros on Sunday in Houston.

Seth Martinez (1-3) plunked Jonathan India before an RBI single by De La Cruz made it 8-6. Fraley grounded out to score another run and pad the lead.

Bregman cut the lead to 9-7 with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the inning. But Alex Young retired Kyle Tucker for his first save.

India, Fraley, and Spencer Steer all homered as the Reds rallied from a three-run deficit to take a 6-5 lead in the eighth.

The Astros tied it in the ninth on an RBI single by Chas McCormick off Ian Gibaut (7-1) to send it to the 10th.

Rosario (six RBIs) carries Braves

Eddie Rosario homered twice and drove in six runs, and the Braves beat the slumping Rockies, 14-6, in Atlanta for their sixth straight win.

Michael Harris II went 5 for 5 and scored three times for Atlanta, which erased a 5-0 deficit. Harris and Ozzie Albies each hit a three-run drive as the Braves increased their major league-leading total to 126 homers.

Charlie Morton (6-6) was charged with three earned runs and five hits in five innings in the win.

Rosario carried the Atlanta offense to victory Sunday. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Atlanta closed to 5-3 on Rosario’s 12th homer, a three-run drive in the second. Rosario, who has homered in four straight, had an RBI single in the third and a two-run shot in the sixth.

Before the game, Atlanta designated infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment hours before his father was set to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Father’s Day. Harris’s father took care of the first pitch.

Giants complete rare feat

The Giants completed a rare rivalry series sweep on the road with a 7-3 win over the Dodgers.

It was the sixth time San Francisco swept Los Angeles in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium since both teams moved to California in 1958 and the first such instance since Aug. 20-22, 2012.

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Luis Matos each had two RBIs, Logan Webb (6-6) allowed two runs in seven innings, and the Giants won their seventh straight game.

Tony Gonsolin (4-2) gave up a career-high seven runs in 5⅔ innings for the Dodgers.

The Giants got to Gonsolin in the fourth. Wade started it with a walk and Joc Pederson was hit by a pitch. Wade scored on a long foul out by Michael Conforto to make it 1-0, then Mike Yastrzemski’s single drove in Pederson.

Rangers erase six-run deficit

Corey Seager and Ezequiel Duran each had four hits, and the host Rangers beat the Blue Jays, 11-7.

Seager drove in three runs and Duran scored three times as Texas erased a 6-0 deficit on its way to its biggest comeback win this season. Leody Taveras added three hits and three RBIs, including a tiebreaking single in the fifth and a two-run homer in the seventh.

Advertisement

It was Toronto’s largest blown lead since July 2019, when it led Tampa Bay, 8-1, and lost, 10-9.

Texas scored three times in the fourth on Seager’s two-run double and an RBI single by Adolis García. The Rangers went ahead to stay with three more in the fifth.

Arenado powers Cardinals

Nolan Arenado hit two homers, including a tiebreaking shot in the ninth inning that lifted the Cardinals to an 8-7 win over the Mets in New York.

Arenado hit a two-run homer in the first inning for St. Louis, which blew an early 5-1 lead before the third baseman added a home run off Adam Ottavino (0-3) with one out in the ninth.

Arenado delivered a pair of homers for the Redbirds Sunday. Rich Schultz/Getty

Paul DeJong and Jordan Walker also homered while Paul Goldschmidt had a two-run double and Brendan Donovan added an RBI single for St. Louis, which was 0-5-1 in its previous six series.

Angels’ Ohtani, Trout go back to back

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning to help the Angels to a 5-2 win at Kansas City in the finale of a three-game series.

It’s the sixth time this season, and 28th overall, that Ohtani and Trout have homered in the same game. The Angels are 6-0 this season and 20-8 overall when both go deep.

Ohtani saw the end of a six-game streak in which he recorded an extra-base hit, a walk, and a run. The only other players in MLB history to accomplish that were Babe Ruth (seven times) and Barry Bonds (six).