Bradley Beal headed to Suns to team up with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant

But the biggest domino to fall was this: Beal waived his no-trade clause to be sent to the Suns, agent Mark Bartelstein said Sunday. There is a chance that the trade could eventually include a third team, particularly if a club wants to acquire Paul, but the basic framework is done.

The Suns agreed to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and a package of future second-round picks to Washington, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. Some pick swaps will also be part of the trade, said the person, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is still pending league approval.

Bradley Beal will soon be part of the NBA’s newest Big 3, after agreeing Sunday to be traded to the Phoenix Suns and team up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in a trio with serious offensive firepower and championship aspirations.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The deal was struck less than a week after Denver topped Miami in the NBA Finals, and with the Heat having also spent the last few days working with the Wizards on the possibility of acquiring Beal.

Advertisement

It also begins a week where Victor Wembanyama will probably be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft Thursday by San Antonio — and where more players could be on the move, since trades frequently happen on draft night.

It is the second major acquisition for owner Mat Ishbia in Phoenix. He landed Durant for a massive combination of players and first-round draft picks just days after formally taking over the team in February.

Beal, Durant, and Booker will make about $130 million combined next season, meaning the Suns will pay a ransom in salary and tax for this title shot.

Advertisement

Starting with 2017-18 — Beal’s first All-Star season — he’s averaged 26.0 points per game. That’s 10th best in the NBA over that span. He’s been an All-Star in three of those six seasons and made All-NBA in 2020-21, when he finished second in the scoring race for the second consecutive year.

Beal is entering the second year of what could be a five-year, $251 million contract; the last of those years is at his option and would pay him $57.1 million. Over the next four years, he’s owed about $207.7 million.