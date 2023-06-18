State girls’ lacrosse finals: Lincoln-Sudbury flips the script against Westwood, rallies for first Division 1 title since 1988

“We’ve battled adversity all season,” said L-S sophomore Ella Ryan, alluding to the season-ending leg injury to senior captain Lucy Davis. “We’ve been preparing all season for this moment.”

An early deficit against Westwood? The top-seeded Warriors had already been there, done that prior to Sunday’s Division 1 state final. After falling short in their regular-season meeting by a single goal, L-S flipped the script at MacDowell Field with a 10-9 win over the two-time defending champion Wolverines to secure the program’s first championship since 1988.

Overcoming a tough opening hand wasn’t anything the Lincoln-Sudbury girls’ lacrosse team hadn’t already grown accustomed to in 2023.

Advertisement

Championship Sunday proved to be a banner day for the Lincoln-Sudbury girls' lacrosse team after defeating Westwood, 10-9, to claim the 2023 Division 1 state championship. Jake Levin

L-S (21-2) fell into a 3-0 hole to No. 3 Westwood (22-4) less than 10 minutes into regulation, only to claw back a 4-3 lead at halftime on the strength of a Harper Friedholm strike with 22 seconds remaining.

The Wolverines, which hadn’t lost a postseason game since the spring of 2019, reclaimed the lead, 6-5, with three quick goals early in the second half.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Ryan, who scored all three of her goals in the second half, evened things up at 7-7 before scoring the final two goals for the Warriors, with the winner coming with 6:08 remaining.

Ava Connaughton scored the last of her game-high five goals with 4:04 remaining for the Wolverines to slice their deficit to one. But L-S played keep-away in the the game’s waning moments as a by Lydia Mossi on a free position with 2:10 left secured the victory.

“Every year, we’ve been able to take one step forward,” L-S coach Kaillie Kelly said. “They’re the most resilient girls you’ll ever meet.”

Division 2 State

Notre Dame Academy (Hingham) 19, Wayland 5 — The No. 1 Cougars gave the packed crowd at Babson College’s MacDowell Field a lesson in perfection, capping off a 25-0 season with a decisive win over second-seeded Wayland to repeat as state champions.

Advertisement

“I’m really proud of the way they handled themselves all season,” said NDA coach Meredith Frank McGinnis, who secured her fourth state title with the Cougars since taking over the program in 2011. “We expected a lot from them, and they responded.”

Wayland’s Jane Tardif opened up the scoring, but NDA quickly adjusted to the Warriors’ style of play and imposed their own pace the remainder of the game. Junior Siobhan Colin, a Canton resident, picked up three first-half goals as the Cougars jumped out to a comfortable 12-3 lead after 25 minutes of play.

Midway through the first half, NDA recorded back-to-back caused turnovers in their defensive zone, leading to offensive chances going the other way. From there, it was all Cougars. Clemson-bound midfielder Jane Hilsabeck scored three goals and was a towering presence all over the field, showcasing her team’s skill on both sides of the ball.

Five players scored three or more goals in a composed, balanced offensive showing for NDA. Boston College commit Alexa Kenney led the way with five tallies, but the senior captain from Milton emphasized the team’s camaraderie and ability to call on any number of players to contribute.

“The biggest thing for us this season was not only our chemistry on the field, but off the field,” said Kenney. “No one plays selfish, ever, and everyone just wants the best for everyone else.”

Advertisement

Division 3 State

Newburyport 13, Norwell 10 — Back in 2014, as current members of the Newburyport girls’ lacrosse team fell in love with the sport, they watched the Clippers capture a state championship, dreaming of one day reaching that mountaintop.

They chipped away, year by year, stayed resolute following agonizing setbacks, and maintained faith that it could happen. Nine years and four days later, Newburyport outlasted Norwell at Burlington High to clinch a state title.

Newburyport’s Anna Affolter (left) celebrates her second-half goal during the Division 3 girls’ lacrosse state title game against Norwell at Burlington High. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“We’ve been waiting for this,” said senior captain Anna Affolter. “It’s just an amazing feeling. We want to make Coach Cat [Batchelder] proud, we want to make our team proud, and we played for each other out there. That’s what’s important.”

Newburyport’s Olivia McDonald (left) attacks the net against Norwell's Danielle Cox (right). McDonald scored three goals for the Clippers in the Division 3 girls' lacrosse state championship at Burlington High. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

No. 1 Newburyport (21-2) outscored its opponents, 74-12, in its four resounding tournament wins heading into the final. But No. 6 Norwell (19-5), which made a stellar run outlasting No. 3 Cohasset and No. 2 Medfield by one goal each, gave the Clippers a game effort.

The teams were knotted at 7 at halftime, and at 9 apiece early in the second half, but Newburyport dominated possession and held Norwell to one goal in the final 20-plus minutes. Makenna Ward, Josephine Palma, and goalie Kate Keller anchored a terrific defensive effort.

Izzy Rosa and Olivia McDonald paced Newburyport with three goals each on the day, while Affolter, Lilly Pons, and Reese Brombyadded two apiece.

Maddie McDonald led Norwell with three goals, and Danielle Cox and Reese Stoddard added two each. Coach Kara Connerty loved the way her team battled throughout. She said some key turnovers led to opportunities for Newburyport’s balanced attack.

Advertisement

Newburyport junior Rita Cahalane scored the eventual winner with 10:33 remaining, and Newburyport ran out the clock to cement the second state title in program history.

“Our chemistry is just so good,” Rosa said. “It’s obviously bittersweet to leave this team next year, but it was a great ending. Couldn’t ask for a better one.”

Newburyport girls’ lacrosse captains Isabella Rosa (left), Makenna Ward (No. 10) and Anna Affolter (No. 21) hold aloft the Division 3 championship trophy after the Clippers' 13-10 victory over Norwell Sunday at Burlington High. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Batchelder noted how difficult it is to get back to this point and win one. Newburyport was the No. 1 seed last year and lost in the round of eight. In 2021, the Clippers fell in the semifinals. This one, nine years in the making, was even sweeter.

“I thought we stayed composed, then we finally got some separation,” Batchelder said. “I’m just so proud of these girls.”

Division 4 State

Dover-Sherborn 10, Ipswich 9 — Dover-Sherborn’s senior class is chock full of championship experience. In 2021, they were sophomores on a team that captured the Division 2 crown over Bromfield. Last season, the group played a vital role as the Raiders went 16-9 and upset top-seeded Manchester-Essex in the Division 4 championship game.

In this year’s title game, members of the class of 2023 accounted for every one of Dover-Sherborn’s 10 goals in a come-from-behind victory over top-seeded Ipswich at Babson Park in Wellesley.

It was a joyous moment as Dover-Sherborn celebrated its Division 4 girls' lacrosse state championship. Olivia Nolan

“[The seniors] know that at this stage, no matter who we play, it’s going to be a battle,” said Dover-Sherborn coach Erin Massimi. “I think those guys realized that they had to show up, and that’s exactly what they did.”

Advertisement

“Being able to have such a great high school experience with three championship runs, it’s just been so amazing,” said D-S senior captain Magdalena Rieper, who led the team with four goals.

Ipswich controlled play through the first half of the game and held a 5-3 edge heading into halftime, but Dover-Sherborn emerged from the break a new team. The Raiders went on a 5-0 run to open up the second half, an effort that was highlighted by two goals apiece from Rieper, a Tufts commit, and fellow senior captain Riley Spalding.

Dover-Sherborn senior captain Magdalena Rieper (center), holds the Division 4 trophy after scoring four goals in the Division 4 title win over Ipswich. She was flanked by fellow captains Riley Spalding (left), Mia Guarini (second from right) and coach Erin Massimi (right). Olivia Nolan

D-S seniors shined all over the field, with Spalding and Eloisa Luczkow dominating the draw circle, and goaltender Kathryn Mahoney with nine quality saves, including one in the final two minutes of play to preserve the Raiders’ one-goal lead.

The Tigers, who were led by junior Halle Greenleaf (four goals), mounted a comeback in the waning minutes of the second half, but Dover-Sherborn hung on to secure the title win.

Olivia Nolan reported from Wellesley and Trevor Hass from Burlington High.