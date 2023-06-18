State rugby finals: Belmont boys and girls rule Division 1 again

The win capped a perfect season for Belmont (7-0), which finished 10-0 overall including victories over three out-of-state opponents not recognized by the MIAA.

The second-seeded Eagles silenced the defending state champion Marauders for the first 20 minutes. But Belmont proved once again that it is the state’s best after four players scored tries in a 24-14 victory at Curry College.

The Belmont boys’ rugby squad cruised to a 50-point victory May 25 against St. John’s Prep. But coach Greg Bruce warned his players that Sunday’s rematch in the Division 1 state final would be different.

”I’m absolutely thrilled,” Bruce said.

“We asked them to put out their best defensive performance of the year. Even though the score might not be the lowest points we’ve given up, that was by far the best defensive performance.”

Senior Matt Doban and juniors Luke Wilgren, Stephen Hong and Max Cornelius scored a try apiece for Belmont. Hong was 2 for 4 on conversion kicks.

”We came in with some nerves because we knew this was worth a lot and we had a lot on the line,” Doban said. “We were able to slow things down, catch our breath, and really play our style.”

Senior Ryan Albano and junior Luke Rinklin tallied tries for Prep (4-2-1). Rinklin made both conversion kicks for the Eagles, who absorbed a 57-7 defeat at Belmont during the regular season.

It is the program’s third title, following wins in 2019 (over Milton) and last year (20-7 over BC High).

”We started this with 21 kids in the spring of 2007,” Bruce said. “When the MIAA went varsity, we got the school support and it definitely helped.”

The Belmont boys' rugby team celebrated its championship at Curry College after submitting what coach Greg Bruce called its best defensive performance of the season against St. John's Prep. Laurie Swope for The Boston Globe

The Belmont girls capped a 9-0 season with yet another Division 1 rugby title. BRAD JOYAL

Girls’ rugby

Division 1 State

Belmont 59, Brookline 0 — There never was a doubt. After a dominant spring, the top-seedeed Warriors (9-0) racked up a season high in points to throttle third-seeded Brookline (4-5) at Curry College, the program’s fifth title since 2017. No other team has won a state championship since; there wasn’t a title game in 2020 (pandemic) nor ‘21, when teams played 7 on 7 instead of the traditional 15s.

”There’s a legacy that’s been laid by the teams that came before them, which is a benefit to every girl that puts on that jersey,” said Belmont coach Kate McCabe, a history teacher at the school.

“There’s also a culture that’s really family-oriented. They really love being a part of this team, and that means they grow together as a group.”

Junior Mia Taylor ran for three tries, senior Elise Conroy recorded two, and juniors Rowan Dargon, Sally Amer and Olivia Mann added a try apiece. Sophomore Sadie Taylor also scored a try, while junior Lucy Kabrhel made seven conversion kicks.

”The scoreboard might not look like it, but each tackle and every single part of that game was a fight,” Taylor said. Even moments after she received an ice water bath from her players, it was hard for McCabe not to look ahead at her program’s bright future.

”They’re mostly juniors and sophomores,” she said. “What a gift to have the growth we know that means for the next few years.”