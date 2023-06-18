Ukraine appears to make a small gain in the south in its counteroffensive

There was no independent confirmation of those claims. The Ukrainian military’s nightly General Staff update said Russian forces were “on the defensive” in the region, but made no mention of the village.

Vladimir Rogov, a Kremlin-appointed regional official, said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukrainian troops had taken the village of Piatykhatky “under operational control,” and were entrenching themselves there. Russian forces, he added, were using artillery fire in an attempt to wrest it back.

Ukrainian forces have retaken a small village in the south of the country, a local Russian official and military bloggers said Sunday, the first report of a territorial gain in the Zaporizhzhia region since the start of a major counteroffensive earlier this month.

Piatykhatky is one of many villages along the southern front line, and its recapture, if confirmed, is unlikely to represent a major military breakthrough for Ukraine. Still, it would be the first village retaken in recent days, and add to the seven villages that Ukrainian officials said they had recaptured farther east in the Donetsk region as part of the counteroffensive that began about a week and a half ago.

“Our troops are advancing, position by position,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in his nightly address Sunday. “Step by step, we are moving forward.”

Those gains so far have come at the cost of Ukrainian lives and advanced Western equipment, but military analysts caution that it could take weeks or months to gauge the success of the counteroffensive.

An official statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense summarizing the fighting Sunday said that an attack on Piatykhatky had been “repelled.” But Russian military bloggers, who are often the first to announce battlefield developments in Ukraine, said Moscow’s forces had lost the village after three days of intense fighting.

“Our artillery continues to strike at the enemy infantry, entrenched in this village,” wrote Semyon Pegov, who writes under the name War Gonzo and has more than 1.3 million followers on Telegram. Pegov was among the pro-Kremlin war correspondents who met with President Vladimir Putin of Russia last week.

Mikhail Zvinchuk, who writes under the pseudonym Rybar, said that Russian units had retreated from the village, but that the fighting continued on its outskirts. Another blog called A Veteran’s Notes, which aggregates other reports along with some commentary and analysis, described ferocious fighting in the area.

A large Ukrainian force was making a sustained attempt to break through Russia’s defensive lines, the unnamed blogger wrote, with losses on both sides and the stench of dead bodies drifting over the battlefield. “Many wounded due to continuous artillery shelling,” the account said.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive has intensified the fighting at several points along the front line in the south, but has shown little sign of a significant breakthrough so far. A British defense intelligence report said Sunday that both sides were suffering high casualties and military experts say that it is likely that months of artillery duels and trench warfare lie ahead. Independent analysts say that it will be difficult for Ukrainian forces to break through heavily fortified Russian lines defended by tank traps, minefields, and artillery.

In hopes of making it harder for Russia to fend off the counterattack, Ukraine has followed a pattern it established last year of launching a series of strikes behind the front lines that target ammunition dumps, military infrastructure, and other elements of Moscow’s war machine.

Military officials said Sunday that Ukraine had struck an ammunition dump near the village of Rykove, in the Kherson region. The claims could not be immediately verified, but satellite imagery reviewed by The New York Times showed heavy damage in an industrial area adjacent to a rail line in Rykove, with smoke still rising from the debris Sunday morning.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, posted video footage on the Telegram messaging app that was taken from a distance but appeared to show a large fire and smoke billowing above fields.

“Our armed forces dealt a good blow in the morning, and a very loud one, in the village of Rykove,” Bratchuk wrote. There was no immediate comment from Russian authorities.

The area is significant because it is close to a bridge connecting Crimea — which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 — with a belt of land occupied by Russia north of the Sea of Azov. Military analysts say that one of the probable goals of the counteroffensive is to cut the land bridge that connects Crimea to Russia.